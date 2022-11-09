PAK v NZ: Babar departs after securing incredible fifty

PAK v NZ: Babar departs after securing incredible fifty

Articles
Advertisement
PAK v NZ: Babar departs after securing incredible fifty

PAK v NZ: Babar departs after securing incredible fifty

Advertisement

In Pakistan’s semi-final match versus New Zealand, which is now being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have gotten off to a great start in the chase for 153 runs.

Pakistan had reached the score of 55 without having lost any wickets by the time the powerplay was through.

Babar azam played magnificent innings of 53 runs off 42 balls

His partnership with Rizwan brought Pakistan closer to victory

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story