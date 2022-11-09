PAK v NZ: Babar departs after securing incredible fifty

In Pakistan’s semi-final match versus New Zealand, which is now being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have gotten off to a great start in the chase for 153 runs.

Pakistan had reached the score of 55 without having lost any wickets by the time the powerplay was through.

Babar azam played magnificent innings of 53 runs off 42 balls

His partnership with Rizwan brought Pakistan closer to victory