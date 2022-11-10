Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, launched a broad jab at the Men in Green’s detractors in Sydney by telling them to “enjoy” now that the team had advanced to the T20 World Cup final.

Everyone was uncertain about Pakistan’s opening combo of Babar and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan before the semi-final, when Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets. But with their outstanding performance in the pivotal game, they have disproven their detractors.

The skipper recognised that Pakistan’s performance in the multi-nation event had not been up to par; the squad had lost to India and subsequently to the underdog Zimbabwe.

As they went on to defeat all three opponents in the group stage, they never looked back. The Netherlands’ victory over South Africa also helped Pakistan advance to the semifinals.

“Cricket has its ups and downs, but I had faith that we would pull through. I owe the management of my team for keeping my spirits up “said Babar.

No matter whatsoever side Pakistan faced in the championship final, the captain promised, the Men in Green would give it their all. India or England will be their opponent in the second semi-final on Thursday in Adelaide.

He lamented the criticism, saying that it was directed at the team’s performance. “The squad is also being criticised if the captain is receiving criticism,”

“You can criticise, but try to avoid becoming too personal. Now that the squad has advanced to the final, the critics should rejoice “he added

