Pakistan got an outstanding pace attack at T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, claimed that Pakistan had an “excellent pace attack” prior to the two teams’ Wednesday T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Williamson is well aware of Pakistan’s fearsome pace attack and understands the necessity for their batters to be at the top of their game in order to have a chance against them.

They have a fantastic pace attack. They’ve been playing some extremely good cricket, as I already indicated. They have players with a lot of experience and match-winners on their side. So, that’s a great strength for them, Williamson said on Tuesday during a pre-game press conference.

The last time the two countries met was in the tri-nation series final, in which the green shirts won by a margin of five wickets.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, have been in great form this time around as they began their T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 89-run victory over the reigning champions Australia.

The batter also talked about the weather in Sydney. He doesn’t think the fact that the Black Caps had already played twice in Sydney for this tournament will offer them an advantage in the high-stakes match.

The wicket was excellent during the first game we played here, so I think it’s kind of fascinating. When we came back to play here the second time, things had changed. And occasionally, you might take the way the wicket behaved in the first game and assume it will perform the same way, which it won’t,” he remarked.

“It’s impossible to say if that’s a drawback or a benefit. Here, both teams have competed. Therefore, we really need to concentrate on our cricket and the strategies we want to want to implement. We also need to make sure we do adjust to the conditions and attempt to play intelligently, he continued.

The 32-year-old also extolled the virtues of his bowlers, who have been outstanding thus far in the World Cup.

They are, after all, seasoned players for us. They have been playing for us for a very long time, and a huge part of playing is adapting to different environments because we definitely need them to participate in competitions and international events.

They have therefore excelled throughout this event. We’ll have to make those adjustments again tomorrow when we play against a different competition at a different location,” he continued.

On November 9, the highly anticipated semifinal match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground between Pakistan and New Zealand.

