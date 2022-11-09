Pakistan needs 153 to advance to the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

For the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand and Daryl Mitchell’s half-century put up 153 runs for Pakistan to chase down.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first in order to challenge the Pakistani bowling attack

After the explosive Fin Allen was removed by Shaheen Shah Afridi on the third delivery of the New Zealand innings, Pakistan was off to a roaring start.

New Zealand had to be careful during the powerplay with Kane Williamson at the crease after they lost an early wicket.

The Blackcaps were put under additional duress by the bowling of Naseem Shah, Shaheen, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

The loss of starter Devon Conway off the final ball of the powerplay made a bad situation even worse for New Zealand, who ended the first six with a score of 38/2.

Babar brought spin into the game after the powerplay ended, and it paid dividends when Mohammad Nawaz removed Glen Phillips from the game in the eighth over to significantly reduce New Zealand’s score.

The 68 runs Williamson and Daryl Mitchell put on the board after that gave New Zealand hope of setting a respectable total for Pakistan to chase down.

Williamson was removed by Shaheen in the 17th over, and that was the end of their partnership.

Mitchell and James Neesham, though, did not let the dismissal slow down New Zealand’s onslaught, and the Black Caps finished with 152 runs on the board after batting.

Mitchell scored 53 runs without being defeated, making him New Zealand’s top scorer.

Pakistan’s starting eleven were (from left to right) Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Players for New Zealand include captain Kane Williamson, wicketkeeper Devon Conway, all-rounder Finn Allen, and batsmen Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, and fast bowler Trent Boult.