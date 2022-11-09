Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Pakistan needs 153 to advance to the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand
Pakistan needs 153 to advance to the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

Pakistan needs 153 to advance to the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan needs 153 to advance to the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

Pakistan needs 153 to advance to the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

Advertisement
  • For the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand and Daryl Mitchell’s half-century put up 153 runs for Pakistan to chase down.
  • New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first in order to challenge the Pakistani bowling attack

After the explosive Fin Allen was removed by Shaheen Shah Afridi on the third delivery of the New Zealand innings, Pakistan was off to a roaring start.

Advertisement

New Zealand had to be careful during the powerplay with Kane Williamson at the crease after they lost an early wicket.

The Blackcaps were put under additional duress by the bowling of Naseem Shah, Shaheen, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

The loss of starter Devon Conway off the final ball of the powerplay made a bad situation even worse for New Zealand, who ended the first six with a score of 38/2.

Babar brought spin into the game after the powerplay ended, and it paid dividends when Mohammad Nawaz removed Glen Phillips from the game in the eighth over to significantly reduce New Zealand’s score.

The 68 runs Williamson and Daryl Mitchell put on the board after that gave New Zealand hope of setting a respectable total for Pakistan to chase down.

Williamson was removed by Shaheen in the 17th over, and that was the end of their partnership.

Advertisement

Mitchell and James Neesham, though, did not let the dismissal slow down New Zealand’s onslaught, and the Black Caps finished with 152 runs on the board after batting.

Mitchell scored 53 runs without being defeated, making him New Zealand’s top scorer.

Pakistan’s starting eleven were (from left to right) Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Players for New Zealand include captain Kane Williamson, wicketkeeper Devon Conway, all-rounder Finn Allen, and batsmen Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, and fast bowler Trent Boult.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4
First hockey affairs meeting canceled as Khawaja Junaid is absence
First hockey affairs meeting canceled as Khawaja Junaid is absence
James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3
James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Islamabad United Live Streaming | Match 4
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Islamabad United Live Streaming | Match 4
Shai Hope and Rovman Powell break up Windies' white-ball captaincy
Shai Hope and Rovman Powell break up Windies' white-ball captaincy
Australia retains top spot in current ICC Test Team standings
Australia retains top spot in current ICC Test Team standings
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story