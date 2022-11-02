Pakistan & Nepal Football match scheduled for November 16

Pakistan & Nepal Football match is scheduled for November 16.

The football teams of Pakistan and Nepal will play a friendly game on November 16 at Kathmandu’s Dasharath Stadium.

The All Nepal Football Association finalized the schedule on Tuesday. For the first time in more than three years, the men’s national team of Pakistan will play.

Nepal will play a friendly against Pakistan on November 16 at Dasharath Stadium. ANFA has appointed Prabesh Katuwal as the head coach for the friendly. More: https://t.co/EBxKNiwbmH pic.twitter.com/oIMp0FNcsL — All Nepal Football Association (@theanfaofficial) November 1, 2022

The Shaheens last competed on the international stage on June 11, 2019, when they lost to Cambodia in the opening round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, 2-1.

Shahid Khokhar, a member of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee, said when asked about the friendly’s schedule by Geo News that the “day and place will be finalised in a couple of days.”

Khokhar expressed optimism that a victory over Nepal would help Pakistan “raise their FIFA ranking.” Pakistan is presently ranked 194th among men in the world.

The Pakistani squad participated in a thorough training camp in Lahore prior to their comeback to international competition under the direction of head coach Shehzad Anwar.

The encounter versus Pakistan is something that Nepal Head Coach Prabesh Katuwal, who is leading the team for the first time, is looking forward to.

“I am aware that managing the national team is difficult, and given the time limits, playing against Pakistan will likely be challenging as well, but I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. I want to perform better at my profession “Katuwal added.

“Although we are aware that Pakistan is making a comeback to international football after years of exile, their players have been playing abroad. We obviously want to defeat them because they are a tough squad to beat “Added he.

