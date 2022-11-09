Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Pakistan thrashes New Zealand and keeps their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a win
Pakistan thrashes New Zealand and keeps their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a win

Pakistan thrashes New Zealand and keeps their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a win

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan thrashes New Zealand and keeps their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a win

Clinical Pakistan destroys New Zealand to keep the dream of ’92 alive in the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Pakistani supporters began comparing Babar Azam and company’s run to Imran Khan and his squad’s performance in the 1992 World Cup as they made it into the T20 World Cup semifinal.

And it appears that the dream is still alive, as Pakistan defeated New Zealand to advance to the final, much like they did in the semi-final of the 1992 World Cup. With the victory, Pakistan will play in their third T20 World Cup championship game since the competition’s inception in 2007.

The Men in Green easily attained the 153-run mark that the Black Caps had set for Pakistan.

Everyone had concerns about the team’s opening duo going into this game, but it seems like the 105-run partnership between captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan should put those concerns to rest.

After Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, decided to bat first, Daryl Mitchell’s half-century enabled New Zealand set a goal of 153 runs.

Advertisement

When Pakistan contained New Zealand at 49/3 after eight overs, they had made a strong start.

But Kane Williamson and Mitchell’s 68-run partnership got New Zealand back into the match.

If the partnership had persisted, New Zealand might have needed a larger total because it appeared to be dangerous for Pakistan. Williamson was nevertheless bowled out by Shaheen in the 17th over, putting an end to New Zealand’s momentum.

However, Mitchell and James Neesham enabled the Black Caps to declare at 152/4, ending the innings.

Mitchell led New Zealand in scoring and went 53 games without losing.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger
Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger
Shahnawaz Dahani shared his feelings on social media
Shahnawaz Dahani shared his feelings on social media
Two of Pakistan's top pacers named Qalandars Hockey League ambassadors
Two of Pakistan's top pacers named Qalandars Hockey League ambassadors
David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars' efforts to develop cricket talent
David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars' efforts to develop cricket talent
ICC apologizes for momentarily ranking India as number one in Test
ICC apologizes for momentarily ranking India as number one in Test
Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup
Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story