Pakistan vs. England: 5 Tests to remember

For the first time since 2005, Pakistan will play England at home in a Test series beginning on Thursday

Since the two teams’ initial meeting in 1954, five of the most memorable games

All of the below mentioned tests have been a sight to remember

The Oval, 1954

Even though they were considered the “babies” of the sport, Pakistan defeated a strong home team during their first tour of England two years after obtaining Test status, with bowler Fazal Mahmood claiming 12 wickets in the fourth game.

The speed combo of Fazal (6-53) and Khan Mohammad (4-58) helped Pakistan rally after Frank Tyson and Peter Loader bowled them out for just 133 runs to take a slim three-run lead.

With Denis Compton and Len Hutton among their ranks, Pakistan made 164 runs in their second innings to set a 168-run total, but England was easily defeated by Fazal’s 6-46.

Pakistan won by 24 runs in their ninth Test match.

Faisalabad, 1987

England captain Mike Gatting and Pakistani umpire Shakoor Rana’s on-field altercation during the second Test of the three-match series will live on in infamy.

As the bowler was running in, Rana accused Gatting of trying to alter the field, setting up a face-to-face altercation with heated shouts and jabbing fingers.

Gatting first ignored Rana’s demand for an apology, therefore there was no play on day three.

The situation worsened to the point where the tour’s remaining dates were in doubt, and both countries’ foreign ministries intervened.

After some time, Gatting gave up, and the match continued, eventually ending in a dull draw that was overshadowed by the controversy.

Karachi, in 2000

By winning their second Test match in Pakistan, England ended Pakistan’s 34-match winning streak at the National Stadium.

On the fifth morning, Pakistan lost its way, losing their final six wickets for just 30 runs.

This handed England a target of 176 runs, which they reached with just 15 balls remaining and six wickets in hand.

The West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor refused Pakistan captain Moin Khan’s repeated requests for the game to be abandoned in the darkness, telling him that only the batting side had the right to “take the light.”

The Oval, in 2006

Until Inzamam-ul-Haq declined to take the field on the fourth day of the Test, it appeared that the match would end in an exciting draw.

The decision of the umpires, Australian Darrell Hair and West Indian Billy Doctrove, to add five runs to England’s total due to ball tampering enraged the captain of Pakistan.

Inzamam ultimately led his team out after an hour-long standoff, but the umpires declared Pakistan had already forfeited the match.

Inzamam was later found not guilty of ball tampering, although his conduct earned him a four-game one-day international suspension.

Additionally, Umpire Hair received a rebuke and an almost two-year suspension from the prestigious panel.

Lord’s, 2010

The bombshell news that three Pakistani players were involved in a spot-fixing scandal was reported in The News of the World newspaper as the fourth Test day got underway.

According to the claim, sports agent Mazhar Majeed agreed to collect £150,000 from a shady reporter in exchange for arranging intentional no-balls from Pakistani bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif.

All three of them were eventually imprisoned in Britain and prohibited from playing cricket. Amir and Asif claimed that they had bowled no-balls during the game on the captain Salman Butt’s orders.

By an innings and 225 runs, England prevailed in the game, winning the series 3-1.

