Pakistan and India will compete in the Super Fix Championship Trophy, an international tape-ball competition, for the first time ever.

On November 19 and 20, respectively, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the games between the two bitter rivals.

The competition’s chairman, Naveed Ahmed, declared in a news conference held here on Monday that it would be a “first-of-its-kind tape-ball event” with Pakistan and India competing alongside four other teams from Sri Lanka, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia.

“For the first time in tape-ball cricket history, Pakistan and India will lock horns,” said Naveed. “As many as six teams including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia will participate in a two-day event [November 19 and 20],” he added.

The winners of the Super Fix Championship Trophy will receive a magnificent AED20,000 (PKR1.2 million), while the runners-up will receive AED10,000 (PKR603,032).

“Taking forward the aim of expanding tape ball cricket, we have kept a handsome prize money of AED20,000. We also have some individual awards for the players in this event,” said the competition’s director.

At the renowned Sharjah Stadium, the tournament’s organising body has maintained free admission for spectators.

“There are no entry fees. Fans are welcome to join us at one of the biggest tape-ball events,” said Naveed. “We have also reserved VIP boxes for cricket lovers and they will get a chance to sit and watch the match from there for free,” he added.

Daud Bhouch, the manager of the Super Fix Championship Trophy and a well-known tape-ball cricket pundit, revealed that the biggest tape-ball cricket stars from Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka will compete in the event.

“Superstar cricketer of Sri Lanka – Kumar, India’s Krishna and Bunty, Pakistan’s Taimur Mirza, Zaheer Kaliya, Fahad Mian Chunnu, and many other renowned cricketers will be seen in action,” he said.

“We will make sure to make this event successful and lay down a solid foundation for this cricket’s future,” he concluded.

