Pakistan vs New Zealand Live score updates: PAK vs NZ Live | ICC T20 World Cup Semifinal

SYDNEY – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday at Sydney.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Semi-Final 1, T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: November 9, 01:30 PM IST

Probable Playing XIs for NZ vs PAK

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live score updates