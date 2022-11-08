Advertisement
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live score updates: PAK vs NZ Live | ICC T20 World Cup Semifinal

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live score updates: PAK vs NZ Live | ICC T20 World Cup Semifinal

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live score updates: PAK vs NZ Live | ICC T20 World Cup Semifinal
SYDNEY – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday at Sydney.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Semi-Final 1, T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: November 9, 01:30 PM IST

Probable Playing XIs for NZ vs PAK

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live score updates

16:32 (PST)09 Nov

Pakistan thrashes New Zealand and keeps their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a win

Pakistani supporters began comparing Babar Azam and company's run to Imran Khan and his squad's performance in the 1992 World Cup as they made it into the T20 World Cup semifinal. And it appears that the dream is still alive, as Pakistan defeated New Zealand to advance to the final, much like they did in the semi-final of the 1992 World Cup. With the victory, Pakistan will play in their third T20 World Cup championship game since the competition's inception...

16:36 (PST)09 Nov

16:31 (PST)09 Nov

16:23 (PST)09 Nov

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Babar and Rizwan score a century after 15 T20I games

After 15 matches, Pakistan's opening batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored a combined century against New Zealand in the T20 semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan's 153-run chase against the Black Caps got off to a great start thanks to their opening pair. Rizwan and Babar had previously scored 100 runs together while playing England at home. For the sixteenth time, the captain has scored a joint century. The combined century of Babar and Rizwan is their ninth. With...

16:14 (PST)09 Nov
16.6

Boult to Rizwan, out Caught by Ferguson!! Rizwan c Ferguson b Boult 57(43) [4s-5]

Boult to Rizwan, THATS OUT!! Caught!!

PAK 132/2 (17)

  CRR: 7.76  REQ: 7

Pakistan need 21 runs in 18 balls

 

16:09 (PST)09 Nov

PAK 129/1 (16.2)

  CRR: 7.9  REQ: 6.55

Pakistan need 24 runs in 22 balls
16:03 (PST)09 Nov

PAK 122/1 (15)

  CRR: 8.13  REQ: 6.2

Pakistan need 31 runs in 30 balls
16:02 (PST)09 Nov

15:58 (PST)09 Nov

PAK v NZ: Babar departs after securing incredible fifty

In Pakistan's semi-final match versus New Zealand, which is now being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have gotten off to a great start in the chase for 153 runs. Pakistan had reached the score of 55 without having lost any wickets by the time the powerplay was through. Babar azam played magnificent innings of 53 runs off 42 balls His partnership with Rizwan brought Pakistan closer to victory

15:48 (PST)09 Nov

15:38 (PST)09 Nov

PAK 87/0 (10)

  CRR: 8.7  REQ: 6.6

Pakistan need 66 runs in 60 balls
15:33 (PST)09 Nov

PAK 75/0 (9)

  CRR: 8.33  REQ: 7.09

Pakistan need 78 runs in 66 balls
15:30 (PST)09 Nov

8 overs gone

PAK 68/0

  CRR: 8.5  REQ: 7.08

Pakistan need 85 runs in 72 balls
15:27 (PST)09 Nov

PAK 64/0 (7.2)

  CRR: 8.73  REQ: 7.03

Pakistan need 89 runs in 76 balls

15:20 (PST)09 Nov

50 up for PAKISTAN

PAK 53/0 (5.4)

  CRR: 9.35  REQ: 6.98

Pakistan need 100 runs in 86 balls
15:18 (PST)09 Nov

PAK 47/0 (5)

  CRR: 9.4  REQ: 7.07

Pakistan need 106 runs in 90 balls

15:17 (PST)09 Nov
4.5

Southee to Babar Azam, FOURthird boundary of the over! Pakistan on a roll

15:12 (PST)09 Nov

PAK 32/0 (4)

  CRR: 8  REQ: 7.56

Pakistan need 121 runs to win
15:10 (PST)09 Nov

Pakistan needs 153 to advance to the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

For the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand and Daryl Mitchell's half-century put up 153 runs for Pakistan to chase down. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first in order to challenge the Pakistani bowling attack After the explosive Fin Allen was removed by Shaheen Shah Afridi on the third delivery of the New Zealand innings, Pakistan was off to a roaring start. New Zealand had to be careful during the powerplay...

14:46 (PST)09 Nov

And That’s a wrap!

NZ 152/4 (20)  CRR: 7.6 
Pakistan need 153 to secure their position into the finals.
14:43 (PST)09 Nov
19.3

Naseem Shah to Mitchell, 1 run, Naseem Shah wanted the fielder to attack the catch. Looks like the fielder lost it in the lights

14:42 (PST)09 Nov

NZ 147/4 (19.2)

  CRR: 7.6

14:38 (PST)09 Nov

18.4

Haris Rauf to Neesham, FOUR, to fine leg

14:35 (PST)09 Nov

18 overs gone

NZ 133/4

  CRR: 7.39

14:30 (PST)09 Nov
17.1

Naseem Shah to Mitchell, FOUR,

14:29 (PST)09 Nov

17 overs gone

NZ 123/4

14:25 (PST)09 Nov
16.2

Shaheen Afridi to Williamson, out Bowled!! Williamson b Shaheen Afridi 46(42) [4s-1 6s-1]

Shaheen Afridi to Williamson, Bowled!!

14:22 (PST)09 Nov

16 overs gone

NZ  116/3

14:18 (PST)09 Nov

15 overs gone

NZ 106/3

  CRR: 7.07

14:13 (PST)09 Nov

14 overs gone

NZ 99/3

14:12 (PST)09 Nov

13.5

Shadab Khan to Mitchell, SIX, how easy is it to hit a quality leggie down the ground with confidence after stepping out?

14:10 (PST)09 Nov

13 overs gone

NZ 89/3

  CRR: 6.85

14:06 (PST)09 Nov

Pakistan review for LBW against Kane. Did look high but it was a dipping short slower delivery, so let’s see

14:05 (PST)09 Nov
12.1

Mohammad Wasim Jr to Williamson, SIX, New Zealand have the momentum, pressure on Pakistan now.

14:04 (PST)09 Nov

12 overs gone

NZ 81/3

14:00 (PST)09 Nov

Naseem to continue the 12th over

13:59 (PST)09 Nov

11 overs gone

NZ 73/3

 CRR: 6.64

13:57 (PST)09 Nov
10.5

Shadab Khan to Mitchell, FOUR,

13:56 (PST)09 Nov

10.2 overs

Shadab Khan to Mitchell, FOURin the airrrr and just safe! .

13:52 (PST)09 Nov

10 overs gone,

NZ 59/3

13:48 (PST)09 Nov

NZ 52/3 (9)

  CRR: 5.78

13:46 (PST)09 Nov
8.1

Shadab Khan to Williamson, no run,

13:45 (PST)09 Nov
7.6

Mohammad Nawaz to Glenn Phillips, out Caught&Bowled!! Glenn Phillips c and b Mohammad Nawaz 

13:42 (PST)09 Nov

6.6
Glenn Phillips to Shadab Khan, no run, three dots after the boundary! Phillips pushes through more quickly and dinks it to cover point
Powerplay conclusion:
Dots: 15 (including wicket balls)
13 singles
Twos: 3
threes: 1
Fours: 4
None for sixes
2 Wickets (Allen, Conway)

13:39 (PST)09 Nov
6.3

Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, Shadab Khan shortens his length and serves width outside off,

13:36 (PST)09 Nov
5.6

Haris Rauf to Conway, out Conway Run Out!! Pakistan are celebrating! 135kph, push-driven straight to mid-off and the batters set off for a risky single. Shadab Khan scores a direct-hit at the bowler’s end … and … Conway is short of his ground! Conway run out (Shadab Khan) 

13:31 (PST)09 Nov
5.1

Haris Rauf to Conway, FOUR150kph!

13:30 (PST)09 Nov

5 overs gone, NZ 30/1

13:28 (PST)09 Nov

Mohammad Wasim Jr to Williamson, 2 runs, to mid-wicket

13:26 (PST)09 Nov

Mohammad Wasim Jr to Conway, 1 run, to short fine leg

13:25 (PST)09 Nov

Haris Rauf to Williamson, no run, Haris Rauf slips in a yorker and that’s been jammed

NZ 23/1 (4)

  CRR: 5.75

13:15 (PST)09 Nov

Afridi to bowl the fourth over

gets hit by a four straight away

NZ 17/1 (2.1)

13:13 (PST)09 Nov

Naseem Shah to Conway, FOUR, to mid-wicket

 

NZ 14/1 After 2 overs
13:12 (PST)09 Nov

Naseem Shah to Conway, FOUR, 136kph, back of a length, Conway swivels and pulls it through square leg

13:11 (PST)09 Nov

Naseem is bowling the second over

13:10 (PST)09 Nov

Shaheen Afridi to Williamson, no run last ball of the first over, travelling at 133 kph on a length before vanishing with the outside angle off.

 

13:06 (PST)09 Nov

Shaheen Afridi to Finn Allen, out Lbw!

13:05 (PST)09 Nov

Another lbw appeal has been issued. Finn Allen also speaks with his partner before flashing the “T” symbol. No bat is present.

12:38 (PST)09 Nov

New Zealand will open the batting at the SCG after Kane Williamson won the toss.

10:33 (PST)09 Nov

Pakistan hopes to recreate spirit of 1992 at T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan hopes to recreate the spirit of 1992 at the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan's prospects for the 1992 World Cup were on thin ice. In 1992, the Imran Khan-led team also played New Zealand in the semifinals. Pakistan will play New Zealand in the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 as they attempt to recapture the spirit of their successful 1992 campaign in Sydney today. Cricketing circles have been passionately debating the startling similarities between Pakistan's performance...

10:16 (PST)09 Nov

Pakistan will face New Zealand in today's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final

Pakistan will face New Zealand in today's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. Fourth World Cup semi-final between Pakistan and the Kiwis will begin at 1 pm. Men in Green appear to be confident. Pakistan will square off against New Zealand in an effort to advance to the championship game of the international cricket competition today in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Stadium. At 1 pm, the fourth World Cup semi-final...

09:57 (PST)09 Nov

Geoff Lawson says Pakistan will win T20 World Cup 2022

Geoff Lawson says Pakistan will win T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan should play against New Zealand in the semifinals without concern for the outcome. He advised Pakistan to play its natural game without worrying about the consequences. The Men in Green were fortunate to advance to the semifinals, but according to former Pakistan cricket team head coach Geoff Lawson, they can now win the T20 World Cup 2022. The 64-year-old remarked on Wednesday that Pakistan should play against New Zealand...

00:19 (PST)09 Nov

Matthew Hayden identifies Pakistan's World Cup turning point

Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Babar Azam's men will face New Zealand at the SCG on Wednesday. Coach Matthew Hayden believes Mohammad Haris' batting injection was key to their success. Pakistan's chances of winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have improved to the point where they only need two more victories. Earlier in the competition, it appeared that Pakistan's chances were hopeless. After losing to Zimbabwe, Babar Azam's men had a 2%...

22:30 (PST)08 Nov

ICC World Cup 2022 Semi final match preview, Pitch condition– How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming? Pakistan vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How to Watch “Pakistan vs New Zealand” Live Streaming – The 8th ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November. How to Watch “Pakistan vs New Zealand” Live Streaming? Watch live In India Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Hence, Star Sports channels...

21:40 (PST)08 Nov

ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final 1 PAK vs NZ predictions

New Zealand vs. Pakistan? Semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Pakistan 1. In the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand and Pakistan will play each other. The T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final 1 match between New Zealand and Pakistan is on November 9. (Wednesday). Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, is where the game will be played. In the match, Pakistan is led by Babar Azam, who is the captain....

16:34 (PST)08 Nov

CJP Umar Ata Bandial excited about Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal 

CJP Umar Ata Bandial is excited about Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. The attorneys argued against postponing the court's sessions until Wednesday. Attorney Makhdoom Ali Khan asked the court not to postpone the hearing until the game. Umar Ata Bandial, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, has suggested installing a screen to broadcast the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand. The entire nation is electrified as Pakistan prepares to face New Zealand in the...

