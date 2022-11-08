Pakistan vs New Zealand Live score updates: PAK vs NZ Live | ICC T20 World Cup Semifinal

SYDNEY – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday at Sydney.
Match Details:
New Zealand vs Pakistan, Semi-Final 1, T20 World Cup 2022
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Date & Time: November 9, 01:30 PM IST
Probable Playing XIs for NZ vs PAK
New Zealand:
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
Pakistan:
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live score updates
Pakistan thrashes New Zealand and keeps their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a win
Pakistani supporters began comparing Babar Azam and company's run to Imran Khan and his squad's performance in the 1992 World Cup as they made it into the T20 World Cup semifinal. And it appears that the dream is still alive, as Pakistan defeated New Zealand to advance to the final, much like they did in the semi-final of the 1992 World Cup. With the victory, Pakistan will play in their third T20 World Cup championship game since the competition's inception...
A sensational performance from Pakistan in the knockout game ⚡#T20WorldCup | #NZvPAK | 📝: https://t.co/7EuauryZFX pic.twitter.com/6XLQ0gt2Rp
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 9, 2022
WHAT A WIN, PAKISTAN! 🤯
They have reached their third #T20WorldCup final 👏#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/vY0LNDTAne
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 9, 2022
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Babar and Rizwan score a century after 15 T20I games
After 15 matches, Pakistan's opening batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored a combined century against New Zealand in the T20 semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan's 153-run chase against the Black Caps got off to a great start thanks to their opening pair. Rizwan and Babar had previously scored 100 runs together while playing England at home. For the sixteenth time, the captain has scored a joint century. The combined century of Babar and Rizwan is their ninth. With...
Boult to Rizwan, out Caught by Ferguson!! Rizwan c Ferguson b Boult 57(43) [4s-5]
Boult to Rizwan, THATS OUT!! Caught!!
PAK 132/2 (17)
CRR: 7.76 REQ: 7
PAK 129/1 (16.2)
CRR: 7.9 REQ: 6.55
PAK 122/1 (15)
CRR: 8.13 REQ: 6.2
Stunning Rizwan does it again! ⭐
Another brilliant knock in a crunch game 👏#T20WorldCup | #NZvPAK | 📝: https://t.co/7Euaurzxvv pic.twitter.com/4Tm865dWXX
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 9, 2022
PAK v NZ: Babar departs after securing incredible fifty
In Pakistan's semi-final match versus New Zealand, which is now being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have gotten off to a great start in the chase for 153 runs. Pakistan had reached the score of 55 without having lost any wickets by the time the powerplay was through. Babar azam played magnificent innings of 53 runs off 42 balls His partnership with Rizwan brought Pakistan closer to victory
Babar Azam steps it up in the big game 👊#T20WorldCup | #NZvPAK | 📝: https://t.co/7EuauryZFX pic.twitter.com/eniwxZJVaB
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 9, 2022
PAK 87/0 (10)
CRR: 8.7 REQ: 6.6
PAK 75/0 (9)
CRR: 8.33 REQ: 7.09
8 overs gone
PAK 68/0
CRR: 8.5 REQ: 7.08
PAK 64/0 (7.2)
CRR: 8.73 REQ: 7.03
Pakistan need 89 runs in 76 balls
50 up for PAKISTAN
PAK 53/0 (5.4)
CRR: 9.35 REQ: 6.98
PAK 47/0 (5)
CRR: 9.4 REQ: 7.07
Pakistan need 106 runs in 90 balls
Southee to Babar Azam, FOUR, third boundary of the over! Pakistan on a roll
PAK 32/0 (4)
CRR: 8 REQ: 7.56
Pakistan needs 153 to advance to the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand
For the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand and Daryl Mitchell's half-century put up 153 runs for Pakistan to chase down. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first in order to challenge the Pakistani bowling attack After the explosive Fin Allen was removed by Shaheen Shah Afridi on the third delivery of the New Zealand innings, Pakistan was off to a roaring start. New Zealand had to be careful during the powerplay...
And That’s a wrap!
Naseem Shah to Mitchell, 1 run, Naseem Shah wanted the fielder to attack the catch. Looks like the fielder lost it in the lights
NZ 147/4 (19.2)
CRR: 7.6
18.4
Haris Rauf to Neesham, FOUR, to fine leg
18 overs gone
NZ 133/4
CRR: 7.39
Naseem Shah to Mitchell, FOUR,
17 overs gone
NZ 123/4
Shaheen Afridi to Williamson, out Bowled!! Williamson b Shaheen Afridi 46(42) [4s-1 6s-1]
Shaheen Afridi to Williamson, Bowled!!
16 overs gone
NZ 116/3
15 overs gone
NZ 106/3
CRR: 7.07
14 overs gone
NZ 99/3
13.5
Shadab Khan to Mitchell, SIX, how easy is it to hit a quality leggie down the ground with confidence after stepping out?
13 overs gone
NZ 89/3
CRR: 6.85
Pakistan review for LBW against Kane. Did look high but it was a dipping short slower delivery, so let’s see
Mohammad Wasim Jr to Williamson, SIX, New Zealand have the momentum, pressure on Pakistan now.
12 overs gone
NZ 81/3
Naseem to continue the 12th over
11 overs gone
NZ 73/3
CRR: 6.64
Shadab Khan to Mitchell, FOUR,
10.2 overs
Shadab Khan to Mitchell, FOUR, in the airrrr and just safe! .
10 overs gone,
NZ 59/3
NZ 52/3 (9)
CRR: 5.78
Shadab Khan to Williamson, no run,
Mohammad Nawaz to Glenn Phillips, out Caught&Bowled!! Glenn Phillips c and b Mohammad Nawaz
6.6
Glenn Phillips to Shadab Khan, no run, three dots after the boundary! Phillips pushes through more quickly and dinks it to cover point
Powerplay conclusion:
Dots: 15 (including wicket balls)
13 singles
Twos: 3
threes: 1
Fours: 4
None for sixes
2 Wickets (Allen, Conway)
Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, Shadab Khan shortens his length and serves width outside off,
Haris Rauf to Conway, out Conway Run Out!! Pakistan are celebrating! 135kph, push-driven straight to mid-off and the batters set off for a risky single. Shadab Khan scores a direct-hit at the bowler’s end … and … Conway is short of his ground! Conway run out (Shadab Khan)
Haris Rauf to Conway, FOUR, 150kph!
5 overs gone, NZ 30/1
Mohammad Wasim Jr to Williamson, 2 runs, to mid-wicket
Mohammad Wasim Jr to Conway, 1 run, to short fine leg
Haris Rauf to Williamson, no run, Haris Rauf slips in a yorker and that’s been jammed
NZ 23/1 (4)
CRR: 5.75
Afridi to bowl the fourth over
gets hit by a four straight away
NZ 17/1 (2.1)
Naseem Shah to Conway, FOUR, to mid-wicket
Naseem Shah to Conway, FOUR, 136kph, back of a length, Conway swivels and pulls it through square leg
Naseem is bowling the second over
Shaheen Afridi to Williamson, no run last ball of the first over, travelling at 133 kph on a length before vanishing with the outside angle off.
Shaheen Afridi to Finn Allen, out Lbw!
Another lbw appeal has been issued. Finn Allen also speaks with his partner before flashing the “T” symbol. No bat is present.
New Zealand will open the batting at the SCG after Kane Williamson won the toss.
Pakistan hopes to recreate spirit of 1992 at T20 World Cup 2022
Pakistan hopes to recreate the spirit of 1992 at the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan's prospects for the 1992 World Cup were on thin ice. In 1992, the Imran Khan-led team also played New Zealand in the semifinals. Pakistan will play New Zealand in the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 as they attempt to recapture the spirit of their successful 1992 campaign in Sydney today. Cricketing circles have been passionately debating the startling similarities between Pakistan's performance...
Pakistan will face New Zealand in today's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final
Pakistan will face New Zealand in today's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. Fourth World Cup semi-final between Pakistan and the Kiwis will begin at 1 pm. Men in Green appear to be confident. Pakistan will square off against New Zealand in an effort to advance to the championship game of the international cricket competition today in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Stadium. At 1 pm, the fourth World Cup semi-final...
Geoff Lawson says Pakistan will win T20 World Cup 2022
Geoff Lawson says Pakistan will win T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan should play against New Zealand in the semifinals without concern for the outcome. He advised Pakistan to play its natural game without worrying about the consequences. The Men in Green were fortunate to advance to the semifinals, but according to former Pakistan cricket team head coach Geoff Lawson, they can now win the T20 World Cup 2022. The 64-year-old remarked on Wednesday that Pakistan should play against New Zealand...
Matthew Hayden identifies Pakistan's World Cup turning point
Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Babar Azam's men will face New Zealand at the SCG on Wednesday. Coach Matthew Hayden believes Mohammad Haris' batting injection was key to their success. Pakistan's chances of winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have improved to the point where they only need two more victories. Earlier in the competition, it appeared that Pakistan's chances were hopeless. After losing to Zimbabwe, Babar Azam's men had a 2%...
ICC World Cup 2022 Semi final match preview, Pitch condition– How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming? Pakistan vs New Zealand
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How to Watch “Pakistan vs New Zealand” Live Streaming – The 8th ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November. How to Watch “Pakistan vs New Zealand” Live Streaming? Watch live In India Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Hence, Star Sports channels...
ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final 1 PAK vs NZ predictions
New Zealand vs. Pakistan? Semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Pakistan 1. In the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand and Pakistan will play each other. The T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final 1 match between New Zealand and Pakistan is on November 9. (Wednesday). Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, is where the game will be played. In the match, Pakistan is led by Babar Azam, who is the captain....
CJP Umar Ata Bandial excited about Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal
CJP Umar Ata Bandial is excited about Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. The attorneys argued against postponing the court's sessions until Wednesday. Attorney Makhdoom Ali Khan asked the court not to postpone the hearing until the game. Umar Ata Bandial, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, has suggested installing a screen to broadcast the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand. The entire nation is electrified as Pakistan prepares to face New Zealand in the...
Read More News On
Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.