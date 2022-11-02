Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs South Africa Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.
Sydney Weather Forecast: The weather in Sydney is pleasant, as rain is not expected. Sydney has been bright and sunny in recent days, and a similar dry day is a forecast for the Pakistan vs. South Africa match.
Expected playing XIs
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score updates:
T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan elects to bat against South Africa
At the Sydney Cricket Ground, in a vital T20 World Cup Group 2 match, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa. Mohammad Haris, who was added to the team on Wednesday, took the place of the injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan, forcing a change. On the other side, South Africa made two changes, replacing David Miller and Keshav Maharaj with Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi. Pakistan's season will be officially over if they are unable to...
Mohammad Haris steps in for injured Fakhar Zaman in T20 World Cup
Fakhar Zaman, a crucial batsman for Pakistan, is out with an aggravating knee ailment The replacement of Haris for Fakhar is approved by the event technical committee At the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play South Africa today Fakhar Zaman, a crucial player for the team in the T20 World Cup 2022, would be replaced by Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, it was announced Thursday morning. Haris has been authorised by the event technical committee (ETC) of the ICC Men's T20...
T20 World Cup 2022 – PAK vs SA Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11
Pakistan face South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 3. The subcontinent side requires two points to keep their semi-final hopes alive. A win for Pakistan keeps them in contention for the semi-finals, but a South Africa victory almost guarantees them a spot in the final. Pakistan will face South Africa in a crucial match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 3. The subcontinent side requires all two points to keep their semi-final hopes alive....
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.