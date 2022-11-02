Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs South Africa Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.

Sydney Weather Forecast: The weather in Sydney is pleasant, as rain is not expected. Sydney has been bright and sunny in recent days, and a similar dry day is a forecast for the Pakistan vs. South Africa match.

Expected playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Advertisement

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score updates: