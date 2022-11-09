Pakistan will face New Zealand in today’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

Fourth World Cup semi-final between Pakistan and the Kiwis will begin at 1 pm.

Men in Green appear to be confident.

Pakistan will square off against New Zealand in an effort to advance to the championship game of the international cricket competition today in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Stadium.

At 1 pm, the fourth World Cup semi-final between Pakistan and the Kiwis will begin. In the six previous encounters between the two teams during the T20 World Cup, Pakistan won four of them while New Zealand won two.

At the Adelaide Oval venue in Adelaide, Australia, on Thursday, India and England will play in the second semifinal.

Before the crucial match in the major cricket tournament, the Black Caps trained in Sydney. With the exception of captain Babar Azam, who worked out by himself for an hour and a half, the Pakistani players took a break.

Given that they have won their last three Group games, the Men in Green appear to be confident. With the same winning combination, they will compete against New Zealand. The Black Caps are also unlikely to make any roster adjustments.

Similarities to the World Cup of 1992

Pakistan faced New Zealand in the semi-final of the 1992 World Cup after putting on poor performances in the team’s first three games. Pakistan also went through this world cup with the same history.

Many social media users have taken notice of these parallels. The hot topic is also being discussed in cricket circles. Matthew Hayden, the coach of the Pakistani team, too had something to say about the matter and described Pakistan as a formidable team.

The former Australian opener stated in a press conference on Tuesday that it “hasn’t had a direct influence, but we all realize the relevance and significance.”

Additionally, there was no standout performance in the tournament due to the subtleties of Pakistani cricket. When a performance is questioned, Pakistan appears out of nowhere, showing their danger and power, he continued.

Pakistan

The defending champions from 2009 had a devastating start to their campaign when they fell to India in a last-ball thriller and then lost shockingly to Zimbabwe in the following game.

Their triumph over the Netherlands was scarcely noteworthy as they appeared to be doomed, losing four wickets in their small 92-run chase.

However, Pakistan produced a commanding performance to destroy South Africa and restore their hopes of making the semi-finals, and the Dutch helped them out by shocking South Africa.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam’s team’s pace spearhead, returned with career-best figures of 4-22 as they defeated Bangladesh in a game that was literally down to the wire to advance to the final four.

Azam’s performance, though, is still concerning as the opener has scored only 39 runs in his last five games.

New Zealand

With an 89-run thumping of the tournament’s defending winners and hosts Australia, the Black Caps set the tone for their campaign thus far.

Afghanistan’s deluge did not halt their progress. Glenn Phillips’ 64-ball 104, the second century of this World Cup, helped them defeat Sri Lanka.

New Zealand struggled to match England’s 180 total but recovered to defeat the underdogs Ireland as captain Kane Williamson hit a quickfire 61.

To demonstrate how dangerous they are, the beaten finalists from last year defeated pre-tournament favorites Australia and England in the harder of the two Super 12 groups.

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf are the Pakistani starting lineups.

Kane Williamson (wk), Devon Conway (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson are all New Zealand players.

