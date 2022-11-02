Pakistan will play South Africa tomorrow in T20 World Cup 2022 encounter.

Pakistan must prevail in each of its remaining games.

Bangladesh must defeat India in order for Pakistan to have some luck.

Advertisement

In preparation for a crucial encounter against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 currently taking place in Australia, the Pakistani national cricket team continued its match preparation.

Tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pakistan will play self-assured South Africa with the Men in Green’s prospects of advancing to the semifinals hanging by a thread.

Pakistan must prevail in each of its remaining games. In today’s match, which begins at 1pm, Bangladesh must defeat India in order for Pakistan to have some luck.

With five points and a phenomenal NRR of 2.772, South Africa is in excellent shape. If they defeat Pakistan and the Netherlands in their remaining games, their NRR will rise.

South Africa hasn’t defeated Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match in their last three encounters, despite the fact that they went head-to-head three times.

Bangladesh will be up next for Pakistan.

Advertisement

Pakistan Team: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen.

Standby players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule – How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming? Zimbabwe vs Netherlands | India vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands |...