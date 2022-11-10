Pakistani women succeed resounding victory over Ireland

Pakistani women succeed in a resounding victory over Ireland.

Ghulam Fatima recorded her best bowling performance of five for 34 runs in 10 overs.

Pakistan scored 226 runs in 47.1 overs despite losing five wickets.

Pakistani women gave the country more good news on Wednesday as they swept Ireland in the home ODI series under the leadership of captain Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima, and Sadaf Shamas following the Men in Green’s decisive victory in the T20 World Cup semifinal.

Ireland chose to bat, and in 49.5 overs at the Gaddafi Stadium, they amassed 225 runs. In response, Pakistan scored 226 runs in 47.1 overs despite losing five wickets. The first game was won by Pakistan by 128 runs, and the second by nine wickets. On November 12, 14, and 16, the two teams will square off in a three-match T20 International series at this location.

Ghulam Fatima recorded her best bowling performance of five for 34 runs in 10 overs. She was assisted by Nashra Sandhu, who claimed two wickets for 40 runs, as well as one each from Fatima Sana and Umm-e-Hani.

An opening wicket stand of 84 runs was shared by Leah Paul and Gaby Lewis. In the 22nd over, Ghulam Fatima ended their partnership by taking Gaby’s wicket (39). She made all three fours. Amy Hunter was a fantastic partner for Leah. The two raised the score to 149 before Ghulam went looking for Hunter (41).

The “risk girl” Leah became Hani’s sole victim in the immediately following over. Leah scored 65 points from 94 pitches that included six boundaries. With the captain Laura Denlany (18), Eimear Richardson (28) and Erlene Kelly (10) hitting double digits, the visiting team began to lose wickets one after another.

The other three people that fell prey to Ghulam were Orla Prendergast (age 8), Denlany, and Eimear. The wickets of Mary Waldron and Rachel Delaney were upended by Nashra’s two wickets.

Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen, Pakistan’s opening pair, were dismissed for just 28 runs, giving the team a shaky start. However, Sadaf, who eventually shared the award for player of the game with Bismah, destroyed the Ireland bowlers to raise the total to 152 runs.

After Bismah’s dismissal, Rachel Delaney broke the partnership between the two Pakistan hitters in the 32nd over, but not before the Pakistan captain had reached his 19th half-century overall in 122 games and the second of the series. She made 5 fours.

