Pakistan’s bowling vs. England’s top order in T20 World Cup final

Pakistan will play England in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG today.

Shane Watson predicts Pakistan’s bowling and England’s batting to battle it out.

Heavy rain could see the sides crowned joint winners if they can’t finish 10 overs each side by Monday’s reserve day.

Shane Watson predicted Pakistan’s bowling and England’s top order will battle in the T20 World Cup final.

“The side that wins batting and bowling will win,” he told reporters.

Pakistan will play England today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Skipper Babar Azam told his revived side to win the final after four straight wins.

Watson instructed Shaheen Shah Afridi to take England’s wickets in the early overs.

“Not England, but Pakistan. Pakistan won’t easily win today. Today’s match is vital, not how they got here “not duplicate

If Pakistan can dismiss England’s opening couple, they can take control.

Heavy rain might spoil the MCG battle and title the sides joint winners if they can’t finish 10 overs each side by Monday’s reserve day.

Conditions should remain long enough for a rematch of the 50-overs World Cup final at the MCG 30 years ago.

