  • Pakistan’s potential starting lineup for first Test match against England
  • Pakistan will take on England in the forthcoming Test series
  • It is set to start on December 1 (Thursday) in Rawalpindi
  • The team management is said to have decided on the starting lineup
Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, and 11 other people are allegedly in the Test team. There will be two debuts for Pakistani cricketers in Test matches.

In addition to three all-rounders, fast bowler Haris Rauf and leg spinner Abrar Ahmed are strong candidates to play in the Rawalpindi encounter.

Mohammad Nawaz, a left-hand spinner, will play on his home field for the first time, and all-rounders Salman Agha and Faheem Ashraf are also anticipated to make the team.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafiq are anticipated to start as the openers.

The probable squad will include captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafiq, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, and Salman Ali Agha. Other players expected to join the team are Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.

