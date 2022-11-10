Sunil Gavaskar predicts a few retirements from the current team in the near future

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar predicts a few retirements from the current team in the near future following India’s humbling departure from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday.

In the semifinal of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, England’s opening batsmen Jos Buttler (80 not out from 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 not out from 47) made a chase of 169 look like a piece of cake, propelling their team to the final with a decisive 10-wicket victory over India.

The former India captain stated after the game that he anticipates several lineup changes and that Hardik Pandya will assume leadership of the Indian squad following the World Cup.

“Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team,” , Gavaskar stated.

The 73-year-old also discussed how poorly Indian batters performed in recent ICC tournaments’ important elimination matches.

“I just think India seem to freeze in these knockout games… particularly with the batting and it is the batting which has been the strength of the Indian team,” he said.

“In the semifinals, the batting has not been as good as it should be. Obviously, at this stage, you are going to get much better bowling attacks than maybe the group stages and that’s understandable. But the batting really hasn’t got the runs that the bowlers can defend,” he added.

