In the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final that in Adelaide

Hardik Pandya hit 63 runs off 33 balls, which helped India achieve a respectable score of 168-6 against England

Virat Kohli scored 50 runs, his fourth fifty of the tournament, and put on vital partnerships, including a fourth-wicket stand with Pandya that was worth 61 runs. Pandya tore through the opposition attack in the last overs of the game.

Pandya broke loose with a flurry of boundaries and hammered left-arm fast Sam Curran for 20 runs in the 19th over. England’s bowlers were disciplined, with Chris Jordan scooping up three wickets, but Pandya broke loose with a flurry of boundaries.

The match for the championship will take place on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the victor will play Pakistan, who advanced by defeating New Zealand in the first semi-final.

After Dawid Malan and Mark Wood were both sidelined with injury, England were forced to make two substitutions. They then invited India to bat, and KL Rahul got things started with a powerful boundary off of Ben Stokes.

A rising ball from seamer Chris Woakes resulted in Rahul being caught behind for the score of five.

After getting off to a shaky start, the team’s captain, Rohit Sharma, smashed four boundaries as he and Kohli tried to rebuild the innings. However, Jordan, who was brought into the side in place of Wood, broke through in his first over.

When Sharma mistimed a shot to wide long-on with the score on 57, Jordan was able to break up a 43-run partnership. At that point, India had reached the halfway point of their innings with a score of 62-2 off 10 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav hit Stokes for a six and a four, but he soon lost his wicket to Adil Rashid’s leg-spin for 14 runs.

With a boundary off the bowling of Liam Livingstone, Kohli reached 4,000 runs in T20 international competition and brought India’s total to 100-3 after 15 overs.

Kohli, who is now in first place in the tournament batting list with 296 runs, hit 50 off of 39 balls but was dismissed on the following delivery by Jordan thanks to a brilliant catch by Rashid at short third man.

Pandya smacked five sixes and four fours before being run out by the final delivery of Jordan’s over, which he did by treading on his stumps and was run out hit wicket.

India, who finished first in Group 2 after winning all of their matches and advancing to the next round, is looking to capture their first worldwide trophy since the Champion Trophy in 2013. They were the first team to win the T20 World Cup, which took place in 2007.

