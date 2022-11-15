Advertisement
Pat Cummins, Australia's captain, declines to play in Indian Premier League

Pat Cummins, Australia’s captain, declines to play in Indian Premier League

Articles
Pat Cummins, Australia’s captain, declines to play in Indian Premier League

Pat Cummins, Australia’s captain, declines to play in Indian Premier League

  • Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia, has decided against participating in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023
  • He did this due to a busy international schedule

The Test and One-Day captain competed in the last three IPL seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders, but his 2022 season was cut short by a hip injury.

He posted on Twitter on Tuesday, “I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next year’s IPL,”

“The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup.”

As the defending champions Australia were eliminated before the semi-finals, Cummins had a dismal tournament at the previous T20 World Cup held on home soil, claiming just three wickets from four games at an average of 45.00.

In June 2023, Australia will begin its Ashes tour of England before India hosts the 50-over World Cup in October/December.

