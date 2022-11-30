After England players become ill, PCB and ECB are in discussion over starting first Test

Due to the absence of 14 members of the visiting party from today’s practise session due to viral infections

The commencement of the first Test between Pakistan and England may be postponed

“The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with viral infection,” tweeted PCB.

Advertisement

The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st #PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with viral infection. The PCB continues to monitor the situation, is in contact with the ECB and will provide further updates in due course. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 30, 2022

The board declared that it was keeping an eye on the situation and in touch with the ECB. Will provide additional updates as soon as possible, it continued.

The virus in the squad was verified by an ECB statement, however the number of people who contracted the viral disease was not mentioned.

Advertisement

Only Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root, it was noted, showed up for today’s optional training.

“As far as I’m aware, a few guys are not feeling 100%,” Root said at a post-training press conference. “I didn’t feel great yesterday and I woke up a lot better today. So hopefully it’s a 24-hour virus. Don’t think it’s like food poisoning or COVID or anything like that.

“We are trying to do absolutely everything right to make sure we are prepared for this game.”

At least 14 England players have been diagnosed with a virus, according to a BBC report from earlier today, in advance of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Rawalpindi, which begins on December 1.

Around eight players are among the squad members who have been impacted by the illness, according to the BBC.

“The England squad, including captain Ben Stokes, has been affected by a virus on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi,” said the British channel.

Advertisement

“Around 14 members of the travelling party of players and coaches were advised to rest at the hotel on Wednesday.

“About half of the playing squad of 16 has been hit, with only five taking part in an optional training session.”

The English players, according to an ECB spokeswoman, have not been impacted by COVID-19 and are not displaying any symptoms of it.

The athletes are prepared to compete in the test. The players are being examined by the medical team, according to the spokeswoman.

The player’s health was normal, he added.

Liam Livingstone, an all-rounder for Lancashire, will play in his maiden Test match, while Ben Duckett, a batsman for Nottinghamshire, will make his first appearance in the team since 2016 and will open the batting alongside Zak Crawley.

Advertisement

Following the first match in Rawalpindi, the second Test will be played in Multan beginning on Friday, December 9, and the last Test of the trip will begin on Saturday, December 17 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Also Read Pakistan vs. England: 5 Tests to remember For the first time since 2005, Pakistan will play England at home...