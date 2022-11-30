Advertisement
  • PCB and ECB discusses virus outbreak, and agrees on delaying commencement
Articles
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board and England and Wales Cricket Board discussed the outbreak of viral infection in the England men’s Test team camp.
  • They unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and England and Wales Cricket Board today discussed the outbreak of viral infection in the England men’s Test team camp and unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test, which is due to start on Thursday, until 0730 Pakistan time tomorrow (Thursday).

The two boards made the decision based on medical advice from the England doctors, which revolved around the players’ health and welfare, agreeing that the England cricket team are able to select an XI for the first of the three ICC World Test Championship matches, which will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The two boards also agreed, subject to the England players not recovering well enough to take the field on Thursday morning, then the Test will commence on Friday and will be a five-day match. In this scenario, the schedule of the second Test in Multan and the third Test in Karachi will remain unaffected and will be played as per the original schedule i.e. 9-13 and 17-21 December, respectively.

Further information for the ticket buyers will be shared on Thursday morning.

