Players from Ireland and Pakistan anticipate the Women’s League

“I think that all of the players here are quite eager to participate in The Women’s League, “Eimear Richardson says

“This has been a terrific step from the PCB, league will help learn the game plan of foreign players,” adds Muneeba Ali.”

The Women’s League will take played in Rawalpindi from March 3 to March 18, 2023

Cricketers from both sides are eager to take part in the inaugural Women’s T20 League, which will be held in Rawalpindi in March 2023, after the conclusion of the Ireland women’s team’s historic first tour to Pakistan.

The two teams competed in three T20Is and three ICC Women’s Championship games throughout the course of the two-week Pakistan tour.

In the ODIs, Pakistan won easily, but the tourists rallied to take the T20I series, which was hotly contested, 2-1.

The Irish players indicated a wish to return to Pakistan after seeing its culture in order to take part in the Women’s League’s debut season, which is scheduled to begin in March of 2019.

Ireland’s Gaby Lewis, who won the T20I Player of the Series award, said: “Everything has been great here and if I get an opportunity [to play in The Women’s League] I will definitely come here and play. Everyone has looked after us so well, it’s great, we have been looked after by all very well.”

Orla Prendergast, who scored 96 runs and bagged three wickets in the T20I series, said: “That’d be a great opportunity. I think anyone who gets the opportunity to come over and play, it’s obviously a great country to come to and play.”

Eimear Richardson says: “Yes, absolutely. I think all the players here; they’re really excited about the opportunity to be available for The Women’s League. And then I suppose the exposure, the experience of what that opportunity would bring. We’re all just so excited to be available for selection.”

Muneeba Ali — who scored her maiden ODI century during the series — said: “This has been a great initiative from the PCB, the league will help us understand foreign players’ game plans. Foreign players have talked to me and have shown keen interest to feature in this league, I hope this goes a long way in the promotion of women’s cricket.”

Fatima Sana, who has played in numerous leagues throughout the globe, added: “It is really good for us. The league will allow us to share a dressing room with other foreign players which will ultimately help to improve our game.

“Many foreign players have contacted me and expressed their interest to feature in the league, so this is really good for women’s cricket.”

This is huge, said Javeria Khan. We can close the gap between us and the best teams in the world thanks to league cricket. We will have a platform to learn from foreign players thanks to the league, and it will boost our confidence when we play against them. In the end, players will gain from it.

