Pakistan defeated New Zealand to advance to the final

Pakistan will play in their third T20 World Cup Final game since the competition’s inception in 2007

The Men in Green easily attained the 153-run mark that the Black Caps had set for Pakistan

Advertisement

Pakistani supporters began comparing Babar Azam and company’s run to Imran Khan and his squad’s performance in the 1992 World Cup as they made it into the T20 World Cup semifinal.

And it appears that the dream is still alive, as Pakistan defeated New Zealand to advance to the final, much like they did in the semi-final of the 1992 World Cup. With the victory, Pakistan will play in their third T20 World Cup championship game since the competition’s inception in 2007.

The Men in Green easily attained the 153-run mark that the Black Caps had set for Pakistan. They advanced to the finals after a tense semi-final match against New Zealand on Wednesday, with the Green Shirts winning.

The team lead by Babar Azam is currently being praised for its dedication and given support as it advances to the championship game.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was one of the supporters of team green on Twitter today, praising the cricketers for bringing their fantastic game

Advertisement

Passion, commitment & discipline Well done Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for an incredible come back. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 9, 2022

Advertisement Fantastic match 🙂 🇵🇰 👏 ⭐ Heartiest Congratulations, Team Pakistan, and best wishes for the #T20WorldCup2022 final match. — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) November 9, 2022

Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win. Advertisement — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for a stellar performance and winning #SemiFinalT20WC. Good luck for the Final. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad! — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 9, 2022

Advertisement

Well done Champs! Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 9, 2022

Well done Champs! Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 Advertisement — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 9, 2022

Also Read Pakistan thrashes New Zealand and keeps their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a win Pakistani supporters began comparing Babar Azam and company's run to Imran Khan...