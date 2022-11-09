Advertisement
  PM Shahbaz, Imran Khan, Asifa and others congratulated Pakistan Team
Articles
  • Pakistan defeated New Zealand to advance to the final
  • Pakistan will play in their third T20 World Cup Final game since the competition’s inception in 2007
  • The Men in Green easily attained the 153-run mark that the Black Caps had set for Pakistan
Pakistani supporters began comparing Babar Azam and company’s run to Imran Khan and his squad’s performance in the 1992 World Cup as they made it into the T20 World Cup semifinal.

And it appears that the dream is still alive, as Pakistan defeated New Zealand to advance to the final, much like they did in the semi-final of the 1992 World Cup. With the victory, Pakistan will play in their third T20 World Cup championship game since the competition’s inception in 2007.

The Men in Green easily attained the 153-run mark that the Black Caps had set for Pakistan. They advanced to the finals after a tense semi-final match against New Zealand on Wednesday, with the Green Shirts winning.

The team lead by Babar Azam is currently being praised for its dedication and given support as it advances to the championship game.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was one of the supporters of team green on Twitter today, praising the cricketers for bringing their fantastic game

 

Next Story