Portugal a win over Uruguay by a score of 2-0| FIFA world cup 2022 points table

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday.

Portugal top Group H with six points and a spot in the last 16.

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday, and midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored both goals. This made Portugal the third team, after France and Brazil, to move on to the next round of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Before Fernandes’s cross in the 54th minute, the Europeans were in control of the ball. Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stood still as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and at first celebrated the goal as his.

Fernandes scored the second goal in extra time after a video review showed that he had been guilty of handball.

Uruguay, which had just knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, had a series of chances on the break: midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur skipped past three players but his shot was saved brilliantly, Maxi Gomez hit the post, and Luis Suarez shot into the side netting.

Portugal’s second win in two games put them at the top of Group H with six points and a spot in the last 16. Uruguay is third in their group with one point, so they must beat Ghana in their last game to have a chance to move on.

Also Read FIFA charges Croatia for mocking Canada’s goalkeeper FIFA has initiated disciplinary action against Croatia. The players taunted Canada's goalkeeper....