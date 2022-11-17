President Gianni Infantino of FIFA will run unopposed for a third term

Gianni Infantino, the current president of FIFA, will run unopposed for a third term as the organization’s head in 2019, FIFA announced on Thursday.

Infantino will be the lone candidate when the vote is held on March 16 at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, according to a brief statement from FIFA.

The announcement read, “No other candidature has been submitted.”

Joao Havelange presided over FIFA from 1974 to 1998, while Infantino’s predecessor Sepp Blatter served as president from 1998 to 2015. Infantino’s third term continues the tradition of past FIFA leaders.

After the federation was dogged by scandal in the later years of Blatter’s presidency, Infantino was elected in 2016 on a platform of “restoring FIFA’s image.”

Infantino’s reelection will not have the support of the German Football Federation (DFB), which said this on Wednesday.

Infantino had expressed his desire to show “deeper consideration for human rights and more devotion to humanitarian causes,” according to DFB president Bernd Neuendorf.

Neuendorf has been a vocal backer of rights groups’ requests that FIFA establish a fund to compensate migrant workers who construct World Cup venues.

Infantino may highlight the increase in FIFA’s revenue during his tenure as president; the governing organisation anticipates revenue of $7 billion for the four-year cycle ending in 2022.

But several of his suggestions for changing club football, such as one to increase the Club World Cup to 24 teams, haven’t been well embraced.

