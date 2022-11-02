Probabilities of Pakistan reaching the T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India now has six points after four games after the victory

Pakistan to do in order to stay in the game is to defeat South Africa on Thursday and Bangladesh

There is no rain expected in Adelaide on Sunday

Advertisement

Pakistan’s chances of making it to the tournament’s semi-finals have been further lowered by India’s victory over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

India now has six points after four games after the victory. South Africa is second with five points after three games. Pakistan has only two points after three games and is ranked sixth in Group 2.

The Proteas are also slated to play against the Netherlands, while India’s final game is against Zimbabwe. Pakistan’s next opponent is South Africa, and they play Bangladesh on Sunday.

It is quite improbable that Pakistan would advance because South Africa and India, who are both ahead of Pakistan in the points table, will play against lower-ranked teams in their final games.

In such a case, Pakistan will need to pray for at least one shocking loss in the championship round, either to South Africa or India, as winning both games won’t be enough.

The most important thing for Pakistan to do in order to stay in the game is to defeat South Africa on Thursday and Bangladesh on Sunday. Then wish that Zimbabwe or the Netherlands defeat their adversaries, South Africa or India, respectively.

Advertisement

Pakistan would finish ahead of South Africa in the points standings and join India in the semifinals if it defeats South Africa on Thursday, Bangladesh on Sunday, and the Netherlands upsets the Proteas on Sunday against all odds.

Pakistan and India will tie on the points standings with six points each if Pakistan wins both games and India is defeated by Zimbabwe. Pakistan now has a higher NRR than India, with +0.765 as opposed to +0.730 for India.

If Pakistan wins both of its games and South Africa’s match against the Netherlands is called off, they will also qualify.

South Africa would be limited to 6 points by the washout, although it would have less victories than Pakistan.

In the event that two or more teams have an equal number of points, the team with the greater number of victories will advance to the semifinals, as stated in clause 16.10.2(b) of the playing conditions. South Africa would have two victories and two washouts in a match between the Netherlands and South Africa, while Pakistan would have three wins if they were to win both games.

However, there is no rain expected in Adelaide on Sunday.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that Pakistan must defeat South Africa in Sydney on Thursday in order to keep their hopes of winning the tournament alive; else, they would be eliminated.

Also Read India defeated Bangladesh by just 5 Runs (DLS Method) India beat Bangladesh in a Super 12 game India was able to...