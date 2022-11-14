Qatar has made its first arrests of ticket scalpers for the FIFA World Cup

On Monday, Qatar made its first arrests of people reselling World Cup tickets, with three men from other countries being taken into custody outside of official ticketing centres in Doha.

The interior ministry announced on the sixth day before the start of the tournament that “three people of different nationalities” had been arrested and would now face criminal proceedings.

The statement was issued by the ministry on Twitter, but it did not specify the nationalities of those who had been arrested. Instead, it merely stated that the men had been caught “reselling tickets” outside of “official outlets.”

People who are interested in purchasing tickets to a match create lines every day in front of the main ticketing centre for FIFA, which is located in the centre of Doha.

Advertisement The security authorities arrested three people of different nationalities for reselling the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tickets outside the official platforms specified for that and approved by FIFA and the host country, thus violating Article No. 19 of Law No. 10/ 2021.#MOIQatar pic.twitter.com/BWiiP7QLhr — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) November 14, 2022

According to the statement, those who were arrested might be fined up to 250,000 riyals, which is equivalent to $68,000, for each ticket that it was discovered they had sold.

Both FIFA and the government of Qatar have issued many warnings regarding counterfeit World Cup items.

The authorities announced last week that they had found and confiscated 144 replicas of World Cup trophies.

In the past, the police have focused their attention on unlawfully utilising World Cup iconography on automobile number plates and on counterfeit clothing that uses official trademarks.

The previous year, a raid was conducted on a plant that produced perfume bottles bearing World Cup insignia.

