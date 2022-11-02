Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Qatari authorities have confiscated fake FIFA World Cup trophies
Qatari authorities have confiscated fake FIFA World Cup trophies

Qatari authorities have confiscated fake FIFA World Cup trophies

Articles
Advertisement
Qatari authorities have confiscated fake FIFA World Cup trophies

Qatari authorities have confiscated some fake FIFA World Cup trophies

Advertisement
  • Qatar Authorities have confiscated 144 fake World Cup trophies
  • The administration did not disclose the whereabouts of the trophies or whether any suspects were detained
  • Five people were arrested a month earlier for selling counterfeit World Cup apparel
Advertisement

The police in Qatar have announced on Wednesday that they have confiscated 144 fake World Cup trophies. This is the latest raid on fakes that have been making their way onto the market prior to the beginning of the football competition later this month.

“acting on a piece of information about a website that promotes the sale of cups that mimic the true shape of the World Cup.” according to a statement released by the Ministry of the Interior, officers initiated an investigation in order to “take action.”

It then issued a statement saying that “further legal procedures will be followed” along with a photograph showing the 144 life-sized trophies set out across a floor.

The government did not provide any information regarding the location of the trophies or whether or not any suspects had been detained.

Recent months have seen an increase in the frequency of warnings issued by both the governing body of football, FIFA, and the authorities of Qatar against the distribution or purchase of counterfeit World Cup items.

After unique licence plates were offered in online auctions, the country of Qatar issued a warning to drivers in June that it was against the law to have a World Cup insignia on their vehicle’s number plate.

Advertisement

A month prior, five individuals were taken into custody by the authorities for selling counterfeit clothing bearing the World Cup insignia.

At the end of the year 2021, they conducted a search warrant at a plant in a Gulf state that was illegally making perfume in bottles bearing the World Cup name.

Also Read

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of participation in 2022 FIFA World Cup
Paul Pogba has been ruled out of participation in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paul Pogba will not be able to participate in FIFA World Cup...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PGA Tour:
PGA Tour: "A win does give you a lot of belief" says Justin Rose
Domenico Tedesco finalized as Belgium's head coach
Domenico Tedesco finalized as Belgium's head coach
Hugo Lloris sidelined for 'six to eight weeks' due to a knee injury
Hugo Lloris sidelined for 'six to eight weeks' due to a knee injury
PSL Anthem's Star Artist Lineup Revealed
PSL Anthem's Star Artist Lineup Revealed
"F1 will never put a gag on anyone" says Stefano Domenicali
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story