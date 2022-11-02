Qatar Authorities have confiscated 144 fake World Cup trophies

The police in Qatar have announced on Wednesday that they have confiscated 144 fake World Cup trophies. This is the latest raid on fakes that have been making their way onto the market prior to the beginning of the football competition later this month.

“acting on a piece of information about a website that promotes the sale of cups that mimic the true shape of the World Cup.” according to a statement released by the Ministry of the Interior, officers initiated an investigation in order to “take action.”

It then issued a statement saying that “further legal procedures will be followed” along with a photograph showing the 144 life-sized trophies set out across a floor.

The government did not provide any information regarding the location of the trophies or whether or not any suspects had been detained.

Recent months have seen an increase in the frequency of warnings issued by both the governing body of football, FIFA, and the authorities of Qatar against the distribution or purchase of counterfeit World Cup items.

After unique licence plates were offered in online auctions, the country of Qatar issued a warning to drivers in June that it was against the law to have a World Cup insignia on their vehicle’s number plate.

A month prior, five individuals were taken into custody by the authorities for selling counterfeit clothing bearing the World Cup insignia.

At the end of the year 2021, they conducted a search warrant at a plant in a Gulf state that was illegally making perfume in bottles bearing the World Cup name.

