QeA Trophy: Sindh and Northern draw thanks to century from Sarfaraz

QeA Trophy: Sindh and Northern draw thanks to a century from Sarfaraz

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz struck a century as Sindh

Sindh scored 476 in 144 overs

Shafique, Saad score 50s in Central Punjab-Balochistan draw

Advertisement

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz struck a century as Sindh drew Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 on Thursday.

Northern and Sindh drew in Karachi, and Central Punjab and Baluchistan also drew.

Sindh’s first innings resumed at 345-5. (97.2 overs). Sarfaraz Ahmed made his 13th first-class century in the morning. Right-hander scored 102 off 131 balls (11 fours, 1 six) before falling to Mubasir Khan.

Sarfaraz and Omair Bin Yousuf added 218 runs. Omair, yesterday’s centurion, was out after 293 balls (17 fours).

Sindh scored 476 in 144 overs.

Northern’s first inning advantage was 129 runs. Nauman Ali grabbed five wickets for 130 and Mubasir three for 65.

Advertisement

Northern scored 101 before stumps were drawn. Mohammad Huraira scored an undefeated 58 from 66 balls after his first-innings century (eight fours). He scored 41. Zahid Mehmood took Northern’s second wicket.

Shafique, Saad score 50s in Central Punjab-Balochistan draw

Balochistan resumed their first innings at 219 for 4. They lost six wickets for 99 runs and a 31-run lead. Hussain Talat scored 76 off 103 balls on day four (eight fours, four sixes). Zafar Gohar finished his innings with 33-8-94-5. Bilal Asif grabbed 3 wickets.

Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Saad scored undefeated half-centuries in a draw. Abdullah scored 55 off 126 balls (eight fours) and Saad 57 off 143. (five fours, one six). Balochistan’s only wicket-taker was Kashif Bhatti (1/40).

Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s match at Abbottabad was abandoned owing to rain and a soggy outfield. Four days without play.

Also Read PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators owner: “Sarfaraz Ahmed was willing to play under Babar’s captaincy” Sarfaraz Ahmed was prepared to hand over the Quetta Gladiators' captaincy to...