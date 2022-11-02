Rain delays Bangladesh vs India T20 World Cup 2022 match.

The important T20 World Cup 2022 match between Bangladesh and India has been halted by rain.

Bangladesh was 66-0 in seven overs when chasing a goal of 185 runs, owing to Litton Das’ fifty off just 21 balls. At this point, they are also 17 runs above the DLS par score.

Virat Kohli earlier broke the record for most runs scored in a Twenty20 World Cup match as he led India to a decisive 184-6 victory against Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 match on Wednesday in Adelaide.

A crucial 67-run stand between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who both scored an unbeaten 64, helped to set the stage for a substantial total.

India must win their final two games to guarantee a spot in the semifinals, but Bangladesh is also vying to advance to the next round.

In his 23rd T20 World Cup innings, Kohli outscored Mahela Jayawardene, a former captain of Sri Lanka, by 1,016 runs. After 31 innings, Jayawardene surpassed his previous World Cup record.

The in-form Kohli completed his third fifty in 37 balls to energize the predominantly Indian audience in Adelaide after already scoring two match-winning half centuries during this World Cup.

After Bangladesh decided to play first, Taskin Ahmed kept India on the back foot with a dangerous opening burst of seam and swing bowling.

When Taskin forced Rohit Sharma to mistime a hit to deep backward square, Indian fans’ mouths dropped, but Hasan Mahmud dropped the catch.

Mahmud had his retaliation in the following over to get the opener out for two, thus the captain Rohit was unable to capitalize.

Rahul had other plans and overcame his sluggish play to launch an attack that included a barrage of boundaries, with Kohli joining in from the other end.

The Indian run rate rose when Rahul, who had only scored 17 runs in the previous three games, smacked two sixes and a four in a 24-run ninth over.

Shakib Al Hasan helped him go to fifty, but the left-arm spinner’s subsequent pitch caused him to lose his footing.

The Bangladeshi bowlers could not get a break as Suryakumar Yadav joined Virat Kohli in continuing the attack and casually smashing the ball anywhere on the pitch.

Yadav’s innings was cut short after 30 balls after another strike from Shakib.

Following the two wickets, Kohli slowed down but quickly changed tack with two boundaries, continuing the attack all the way to the end with the aid of Ravichandran Ashwin’s six and four in the last over.

