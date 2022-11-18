Ravi Shastri supports Pandya as India’s permanent T20I captain

Ravi Shastri supports all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the team T20I captain

Pandya was appointed captain for the T20I series against the Kiwis

Pandya lead the Gujarat Titans as their captain

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri supports the idea of designating all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the team’s next Twenty20 International (T20I) captain, stating that there is “no harm” in naming a new captain for the shortest version of the game.

Pandya was appointed captain for the T20I series against the Kiwis because veteran players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, elected to rest following the T20 World Cup 2022.

The first Twenty20 International of the three-match series was rained off in Wellington.

In the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pandya lead the Gujarat Titans as their captain. After defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he led them to the championship in their inaugural season.

The former cricketer-turned-commentator believes the talismanic all-rounder will be a fantastic fit for India’s T20I leadership.

“For T20 cricket, there is no harm in having a new captain,” Shastri told select media ahead of the first T20I in Wellington on Friday. “Because the volume of cricket is such, that for one player to play all three formats of the game is never going to be easy. If Rohit is already leading in Tests and ODIs, there is no harm in identifying a new T20I captain and if his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it.”

In the wake of India’s humbling 10-wicket exit from the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, veteran cricketers and commentators encouraged India to make changes to its T20 team before the next T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in the Caribbean and the United States in two years.

The former cricketer also alluded to the beginning of the change, with the India team management discussing a new and younger group for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

As T20 cricket has progressed, India, according to India’s stand-in coach VVS Laxman, requires specialist and versatile players.

Shastri concurred with the former cricketer and stated that the Men in Blue should proceed in this manner.

“I think that is the way forward. I think VVS is right. They will identify specialists. Going forward, that should be the mantra. Identify and make that Indian side into a terrific fielding side and identify roles for these youngsters who can be fearless and play that kind of cricket without any kind of baggage,” Shastri said.

On Sunday, November 20, India will face New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International at the Bay Oval.

