Rise in the rankings for the active Pakistan all-rounder

Articles
  • Nida Dar, an all-rounder for Pakistan, has made progress on the most recent MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings as a result of the positive start
  • She has had to the white-ball series that her country is now playing against Ireland

The 35-year-old Dar has been in fine form with the bat and the ball during the first two matches of the three-game series that is being played in Lahore. The veteran is currently the leading run-scorer from the first two games of the Twenty20 International series and is tied for the lead in wickets taken.

The right-hander notched a half-century in Pakistan’s opening game of the series against Ireland, which they went on to lose by six wickets, and he followed that up with a respectable effort of 28 runs in the second match of the series.
As a result of this form, Dar has moved up the rankings for batters in the most recent Women’s Twenty20 Internationals, where she is now ranked 35th. In addition, Dar has moved up the rankings for bowlers, where she is now tied for 15th after taking three wickets in the first two matches of the series.

Following Ireland seamer Arlene Kelly’s surge up 25 places in the Women’s T20 International bowler rankings, Nashra Sandhu of the same team moves up four spaces to tie for 25th place with her.

