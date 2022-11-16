Ronaldo may face off with Manchester United over the alleged treachery

Manchester United stated that they were “thinking their response” to star striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarks in an interview in which he claimed to feel “betrayed” by the organisation

Since Erik ten Hag assumed management of United in May, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has played just a supporting role

Ronaldo received punishment for declining to replace an injured teammate in a 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur last month, but he has since made a comeback and even captained the Red Devils in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa.

The 37-year-old was not there for United’s final game before a six-week break for the World Cup, a 2-1 triumph against Fulham on Sunday.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said of Ten Hag in an interview on Sunday with the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show.

“Not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

Ronaldo responded, “Yes, I felt deceived and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year,” when asked again if senior club executives were attempting to remove him.

“I feel betrayed.” Advertisement EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he’s being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview. 90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

Earlier this week, the Old Trafford club released the following statement: “Manchester United takes note of the media coverage of a Cristiano Ronaldo interview.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.



“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

In August 2021, Ronaldo made his way back to United from Juventus.

Under the direction of Alex Ferguson, he had a brilliant first stint at Old Trafford, winning three Premier League championships, the Champions League, and the first of his Ballon d’Or trophies.

Despite his 24 goals in all competitions, United had a dismal season last year, finishing sixth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League qualification.

After that, Ronaldo allegedly tried to arrange a departure before the start of this season, but no deal with another team could be reached.

“Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed,” said Ronaldo on what he found on his return to United. “I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United.

“But you have some things inside that don´t help (us) reach the top level as (Manchester) City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal… a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately.”

United is 11 points off of league-leading Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League.

