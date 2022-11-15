Ronaldo says, Manchester United’s Glazers don’t care

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United’s Glazer family doesn’t care about the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United’s Glazer family doesn’t care about the club and that senior executives doubted him when he told he couldn’t attend a preseason tour because his daughter was ill.

In the first segments aired by TalkTV from a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo accused United of abandoning him and said he has no regard for manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal captain says he doesn’t speak to the family, who owns United since 2005, and they don’t have the club’s best interests at heart.

“Glazers don’t care about club. Manchester is a marketing club, he remarked.

“They’ll make money from marketing, but the sport doesn’t matter to them.

“Fans are right. Fans should know the players desire the best for the club. I support the team. So I joined Manchester United.

He stated club problems prohibit it from reaching the top.

In one interview footage, the 37-year-old stated two Old Trafford officials approached him suspiciously when he said his daughter, Bella, had bronchitis three months after her twin brother died.

Ronaldo said he spoke with Man Utd’s director and president, who didn’t believe anything was wrong. “I’ll never trade my family’s health for a football. Never. Now, 10 years back or forward, they doubt my words, which hurts.

“That I suffer, especially Bella and Geo who were hospitalized for a week, and I missed the preseason trip.

“Leaving my family for preseason wasn’t fair. I didn’t go because…”

Ronaldo also criticized Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

He said the two critics were “not my pals.”

Ronaldo stated of Rooney’s comments, “Ask him” Why does he criticize me so much?

“He probably retired in his 30s. I’m still playing hard. I won’t say I’m better-looking than him, which is true, but…”

Manchester United made a statement Monday afternoon over Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview. The club’s response will depend on the facts.

“Our focus is on preparing for the second half of the season and building momentum, belief, and unity among players, manager, staff, and supporters.”

