In response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s incendiary statement, English Premier League club Manchester United confirmed on Friday that they have “started relevant steps.”

The declaration follows reports in various publications that Manchester United was prepared to fire Ronaldo and was seeking legal counsel on the explosive interview.

In a new statement released on Friday, Manchester United said it would not be making any further comments on these matters and would evaluate its response until all the facts were known.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comments until this process reaches its conclusion,” the club said.

In an earlier explosive interview, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that he felt “betrayed” by the club for trying to kick him out of the team. The Portuguese star added in his interview that he has “no regard” for Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, because he “doesn’t show respect for me.”

Ronaldo has launched an explosive attack on Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag for the treatment meted out to him since he returned at the start of last season. Ronaldo, who re-joined United in August 2021 and finished as their top scorer in all competitions last season with 24 goals, said, “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo stated he felt “betrayed” by the club he rejoined last summer in a clip Morgan tweeted on Sunday night, which was the first video from the interview to surface online.

Prior to the complete interview on Wednesday and Thursday in two parts, many additional details also became public. Before the entire interview was broadcast, United promised to gather the “full facts” before deciding how to respond.

