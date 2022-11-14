Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has died at the age of 38

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, a former challenger for the UFC light-heavyweight title who had been battling an ailment of unknown nature for a significant amount of time, has died at the age of 38.

The former mixed martial artist was scheduled to compete for the Bellator light-heavyweight title in September of the previous year, but he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a health problem that had lingered over the previous year. It was announced last evening that the fighter had lost his fight against disease. His manager Ali Abdelaziz had requested followers as recently as the previous month to “pray” for the fighter who was battling illness.

“Rumble, he’s dealing with some health issues at the moment. During an interview with ESPN in October, Abdelaziz described the situation as “extremely terrible.” “I believe, and I want everyone to pray for him,” she said. Keep Anthony in your prayers. It is not going as planned. On a spiritual level, he possesses a lot of strength. But say some prayers for him.

In a message that he published on social media a year ago, Johnson described the severity of his illness as follows: “Really wish I could go into depth about how unwell I truly am. Please know that I am in need of as many prayers as you can send my way, and I hope to see you again in 2022. I’ve never felt this terrified of anything in my life, but thanks to the support of my friends and family, I’ve been able to keep my strength.

Both times that Johnson competed for the UFC light-heavyweight championship, he was defeated by Daniel Cormier, who is considered to be the best fighter of all time. Cormier prevailed through submission in both of their bouts, the first one taking place in 2015 at UFC 187 after Jon Jones was disqualified and the second one taking place in April 2017 at UFC 210.

His most notable victories includes his victories against world champions such as Glover Texeira and Ryan Bader, as well as victories over fighters such as Jimi Manuwa and Alexander Gustafsson. His career highlights include these victories. His most recent fight, which took place in May of 2021 and was for the light-heavyweight division of the Grand Prix against Jose Augusto Azevedo, resulted in a knockout victory for him in the second round.