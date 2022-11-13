Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Amidst divorce rumours, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be hosting ‘The Mirza Malik Show’
Amidst divorce rumours, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be hosting ‘The Mirza Malik Show’

Amidst divorce rumours, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be hosting ‘The Mirza Malik Show’

Articles
Advertisement
Amidst divorce rumours, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be hosting ‘The Mirza Malik Show’

Amidst divorce rumours, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be hosting ‘The Mirza Malik Show’

Advertisement

Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, and her husband, former Pakistani captain Shoaib Malik, will soon be seen hosting a television programme for a Pakistani streaming service while divorce rumours continue to circulate.

The couple, whose union is still dogged by rumours of a divorce, will co-host the Mirza Malik show. The two, however, have stayed silent regarding what has been happening in the Mirza-Malik household.

A post depicting the pair posing as the show’s hosts was published on the Instagram account of the streaming service UrduFlix, a localised version of Netflix.

“The Mirza Malik Show very soon solely on UrduFlix,” the post’s text stated.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)


Borders separated the famous pair, yet they fell in love and wed in April 2010. Eight years later, in 2018, the couple celebrated the birth of their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Advertisement

Shoaib’s work obligations prevented the couple from being able to jointly celebrate their son’s fourth birthday.

On November 11, media outlets reported that the two were apparently divorcing after 12 years of marriage, which prompted discussions online.

Also Read

Is the divorce news between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik authentic?
Is the divorce news between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik authentic?

Some reports alleged that Shoaib had an extra marital affair It's interesting...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sanjay Dutt was seen out with his family for lunch in Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt was seen out with his family for lunch in Mumbai
Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain Chaudhry share shots from Thailand's Islands
Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain Chaudhry share shots from Thailand's Islands
Zeenat Aman said that she will return to the silver screen
Zeenat Aman said that she will return to the silver screen
Anum Fayyaz Quits Showbiz To Follow Islam
Anum Fayyaz Quits Showbiz To Follow Islam
Alicia Silverstone struggles to cope with Clueless fame
Alicia Silverstone struggles to cope with Clueless fame
Proud to play modern women in What's Love Got to Do with It?: Lily James
Proud to play modern women in What's Love Got to Do with It?: Lily James
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story