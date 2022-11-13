Amidst divorce rumours, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be hosting ‘The Mirza Malik Show’

Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, and her husband, former Pakistani captain Shoaib Malik, will soon be seen hosting a television programme for a Pakistani streaming service while divorce rumours continue to circulate.

The couple, whose union is still dogged by rumours of a divorce, will co-host the Mirza Malik show. The two, however, have stayed silent regarding what has been happening in the Mirza-Malik household.

A post depicting the pair posing as the show’s hosts was published on the Instagram account of the streaming service UrduFlix, a localised version of Netflix.

“The Mirza Malik Show very soon solely on UrduFlix,” the post’s text stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)



Borders separated the famous pair, yet they fell in love and wed in April 2010. Eight years later, in 2018, the couple celebrated the birth of their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Advertisement

Shoaib’s work obligations prevented the couple from being able to jointly celebrate their son’s fourth birthday.

On November 11, media outlets reported that the two were apparently divorcing after 12 years of marriage, which prompted discussions online.

Also Read Is the divorce news between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik authentic? Some reports alleged that Shoaib had an extra marital affair It's interesting...