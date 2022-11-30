Sania Mirza posts Instagram photos in a black cape

Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, never fails to dazzle her social media followers and fans with her incredible style and appearance

On Monday, the great player shared another stunning image on Instagram, leaving her followers in awe of her beauty

Sania appeared in photos wearing a long, black cape with lace accents on the shoulders and bodice. The garment’s sides had a crinkled pattern to provide some added flair.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

She put her hair in a low bun and donned high heels. To finish off the look, Sania added a few gold bracelets and emerald green earrings.

Advertisement

Within six hours, the photos had over 71,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Although the tennis star has a huge social media following and has been posting frequently, Mirza has kept silent regarding the reports of her separation from Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Also Read Tennis star Sania Mirza shares an amusing video on Instagram Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis prodigy, is well-known not only for her...