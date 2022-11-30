Sania Mirza posts Instagram photos in a black cape

Tennis star Sania Mirza shares an amusing video on Instagram
Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis prodigy, is well-known not only for her...
Sania appeared in photos wearing a long, black cape with lace accents on the shoulders and bodice. The garment’s sides had a crinkled pattern to provide some added flair.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
She put her hair in a low bun and donned high heels. To finish off the look, Sania added a few gold bracelets and emerald green earrings.
Within six hours, the photos had over 71,000 likes and thousands of comments.
Although the tennis star has a huge social media following and has been posting frequently, Mirza has kept silent regarding the reports of her separation from Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik.
Catch all the Sports News, Tennis News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.