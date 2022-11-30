Advertisement
Edition: English
Sania Mirza posts Instagram photos in a black cape

Articles
  • Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, never fails to dazzle her social media followers and fans with her incredible style and appearance
  • On Monday, the great player shared another stunning image on Instagram, leaving her followers in awe of her beauty

Sania appeared in photos wearing a long, black cape with lace accents on the shoulders and bodice. The garment’s sides had a crinkled pattern to provide some added flair.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

She put her hair in a low bun and donned high heels. To finish off the look, Sania added a few gold bracelets and emerald green earrings.

Within six hours, the photos had over 71,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Although the tennis star has a huge social media following and has been posting frequently, Mirza has kept silent regarding the reports of her separation from Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

