Sania Mirza’s solo photo teases fans about divorce rumours

In the midst of rumours that she and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have separated, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has kept her admirers guessing by uploading a solo photo from “good times” in Dubai.

Shoaib was not even mentioned in the latest article, which has led to rumours that the couple is divorcing despite neither party speaking out.

The fact that Mirza didn’t respond to Malik’s birthday wish for her, who turned 36, by liking or commenting on the post, added fuel to the rumours.

The athlete has since uploaded a few social media posts, though.

In her most recent post, Mirza included a photo of herself looking happy. In the picture with the following text, the athlete is beaming and sporting a casual outfit:

Having a good time in Global Village.

Just a few days ago, on Mirza’s birthday, Malik uploaded a cute throwback photo of the couple sharing a happy time close to one another, despite rumours of their impending divorce circulating on social media.

The supporters, who had been praying for the rumours to be untrue, were relieved by Malik’s birthday greeting, but Mirza has not liked or commented on the post.

Several media publications have reported that the couple is divorcing, but neither party has confirmed the reports. After resolving some of their legal concerns, sources claim that both celebrities have already broken off their relationship.

A Malik-related source, however, asserts that the rumours of their divorce are untrue. Every partnership has its share of differences, according to the source.

Malik and Mirza exchanged vows in April 2010. 2018 saw the birth of the couple’s son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

While rumours of a divorce between former Pakistani national team captain Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza are rampant on social media, the cricketer showed his wife some love on her birthday.

