Sarfraz Nawaz urges PM Shehbaz to remove PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

Nawaz criticized Raja for being unfit to lead a complex organization like PCB..

He has harmed the careers of aspiring cricketers.

Sarfraz Nawaz, a former Test cricketer for Pakistan, pleaded with Prime Minister Shehbaz to oust Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nawaz criticized Raja for being unfit to lead a complex organization like PCB.

Every Pakistani is disappointed at Pakistan’s cricket team’s shocking and dishonourable loss to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, he continued.

Raja had displayed naivety, according to the former fast bowler, by suggesting drop-in pitches and a four-nation T20 competition. By disregarding the development program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he has harmed the careers of aspiring cricketers, according to Nawaz.

He claimed that Raja had failed to restart club cricket and had shown no enthusiasm for holding cricket association elections.

Raja and the Pakistani team’s management came under fire from former cricketer Sikander Bakht last month after the Green Shirts’ T20 World Cup loss to underdogs Zimbabwe.

Raja’s resignation was asked by the former Test cricketer. “PCB chairman Ramiz Raja ought to step down right away.”

