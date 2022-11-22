Saudi Arabia’s second-half performance stuns Argentina

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-0 in their first World Cup match on Tuesday.

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem al-Dawsari scored the goals for the Saudis.

In their first World Cup match on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina by beating one of the pre-tournament favourites with two goals in the second half. This was the first upset of the 2022 edition of the sport’s biggest event.

After 10 minutes, when Leandro Paredes was taken down in the box by Saud Abdulhamid and the Argentines’ captain and star player, Lionel Messi, he scored a penalty to make it look like everything was going as planned.

Argentina then attacked with great force, and Saudi Arabia had a hard time stopping them. Messi had the ball in the back of the net again soon after his first goal, but it was called offside, which was the right call.

Lautaro Martinez scored an offside goal by dribbling the ball over the Saudi keeper Mohammed al-Owais. This led to a second goal that was also scored offside. He turned back toward the loud Argentina fans, but the goal was ruled out by VAR because he was just a little bit offside.

Argentina had almost two-thirds of the ball in the first half, but they didn’t score because they went offside seven times.

In the second half, the Saudi team came back stronger than before. Saleh Al-Shehri scored their first goal in the 48th minute. He caught a long ball and then shot the ball through the legs of Argentine goalkeeper Damián Martinez and into the far corner.

The Saudi fans went crazy when their team scored a goal that seemed to go against the flow of the game. But there would be more.

A few minutes later, winger Salem al-Dawsari cut inside and curled a beautiful shot into the top corner of the goal. If Argentina had dominated the first half, it was Saudi Arabia’s time to shine in the second. Their fans at Lusail Stadium cheered and may have been a little surprised.

Argentina did their best to tie the game, but Al-Owais, the Saudi goalkeeper, made a number of great saves and kept them from scoring.

Messi has won every major trophy he has played for except the World Cup. Towards the end of the game, he looked sad as he tried to get Argentina back into the game. In the last few minutes, he did something out of character and sent a close-range header into the keeper’s hands. This miss was in many ways a good example of how Argentina played that day.