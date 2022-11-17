Advertisement
  • Mick Schumacher and Haas will split ways at the end of 2022 Formula 1
Mick Schumacher and Haas will split ways at the end of 2022 in Formula 1

  • Mick Schumacher will depart Haas at the end of the current campaign
  • German joins Haas for the 2021 season to compete alongside Nikita Mazepin
  • Schumacher added that he was certain his talent earned a place on the F1 grid
Mick Schumacher will depart Haas at the end of the current campaign, and it doesn’t appear that he will be able to join another team for 2023.

Guenther Steiner, the team principal for Haas, said in a statement on Thursday,

“I would want to thank Mick Schumacher for his commitment to the team over the previous couple of years.”

“Mick’s background in the junior divisions was well known, and during his time with the Haas F1 Team, he continued to advance as a driver, which culminated in his first Formula 1 point-scoring victories earlier this season. The entire crew wishes Mick the best for his future endeavours even though they have made the decision to pursue different paths “Steiner threw in.

With Schumacher having won the F2 championship the year before, the German joins Haas for the 2021 season to compete alongside Nikita Mazepin. Schumacher earned his first points of the season, partnered with Kevin Magnussen, at Silverstone with an eighth-place finish. He then finished sixth at the Austrian race that followed.

Later, Haas revealed that Nico Hulkenberg, a former Force India and Renault driver, would take over for Schumacher.

While expressing his disappointment that his time with Haas was coming to an end on social media, Schumacher also added that he was certain his talent earned a place on the F1 grid.

“This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team. I don’t want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract,” he wrote. “Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got difficult, I realised how much I love this sport.

“It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1. The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger.

“My fire burns for Formula 1 and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid.”

