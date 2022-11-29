Senegal beats Ecuador 2:1 | FIFA world cup 2022 points table

Advertisement
  • Ismaila Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly and Moises Caicedo scored for Senegal.
  • It was only the second time in their history that they had made it this far.

Senegal eliminated Ecuador at a loud Khalifa International Stadium with a calm volley from Kalidou Koulibaly. This was only the second time in Senegal’s history that they had made it to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

All three goals were scored by English players. Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo scored for Brighton to cancel out Ismaila Sarr’s penalty for Watford, and Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly won it with a side-footed shot.

Ecuador only needed one point to move on, but they lost because they didn’t try hard enough. In Al Rayyan, Senegal’s fans kept them going by drumming almost nonstop.

Watford winger Sarr scored from the penalty spot after Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie messed up and tripped him. This put the African champions in the lead where they belonged.

 

