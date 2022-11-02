Sergio Ramos should be included in Spain for FIFA WC: Carlo Ancelotti

Sergio Ramos should be on Spain’s World Cup roster, according to Carlo Ancelotti.

Ramos was included on Luis Enrique’s 55-man-long list submitted to FIFA this week.

Real Madrid finished the season with a 5-1 victory over Celtic, securing their first-place finish.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, has urged Spain to include Sergio Ramos in its World Cup roster.

Ramos is not anticipated to be named in Luis Enrique’s 26-man squad, which will be announced on November 14, although he was included on the coach’s 55-man long list submitted to FIFA this week.

“Ramos for his experience and his quality has to go to the World Cup without doubt,” said Ancelotti who coached the player in his first spell as Madrid manager. “He is still one of the best defenders in the world.”

With the World Cup looming large, Ancelotti’s Madrid showed no signs of slowing down in their 5-1 victory over Celtic.

It ensured their first-place finish and left Liverpool as one of their probable opponents in the round of 16.

Ancelotti lauded his team’s performance and stated that he believed they were now able to play without Karim Benzema, who missed the game due to rest.

“We are managing to substitute Benzema very well,” said Ancelotti. “The players now have more confidence, Valverde in particular, has made a radical change in terms of goals scored. Vinicius moves better without the ball.

“These players still have the possibility of getting better.”

Ancelotti continued, regarding Valverde, who has scored eight goals from midfield this season: ‘I don’t know how many goals Valverde can score, he has an outstanding shooting ability. He can score more goals.

Five of the eight goals scored by the Madrid player have come from outside the area.

