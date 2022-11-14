Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi’s scans according to the PCB, “no signs of injury”
Shaheen Shah Afridi’s scans according to the PCB, “no signs of injury”

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s scans according to the PCB, “no signs of injury”

Articles
Advertisement
Shaheen Shah Afridi’s scans according to the PCB, “no signs of injury”

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s scans, according to the PCB, “no signs of injury”

Advertisement
  • (PCB) says Afridi’s scans had revealed “no evidence of an injury”
  • Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation
  • Afridi was forced to leave the field during the championship match
Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s scans had revealed “no evidence of an injury,” but that he had been instructed to undergo a two-week rehabilitation period.

“Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne,” said a PCB statement.

Before the squad left for Pakistan, the board reported that scans revealed “no signs of an injury.” The source of the knee pain, it continued, was probably “due to a forced knee bending when landing.”

Following a conversation between Australian knee expert Dr. Peter D’Alessandro and PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, a statement was released.

“Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan,” said the statement.

According to the PCB, the fast bowler’s comeback to international cricket is conditioned on finishing the rehabilitation programme and receiving the all-clear from the medical team.

Advertisement

Due to knee pain, Afridi was forced to leave the field during the championship match and was unable to bowl his final two overs, which may have significantly altered the outcome of the game.

In order to return the middle-order hitter to the pavilion, the pacer made a fantastic catch of Harry Brook, hurting his knee in the process.

“Shaheen Afridi landed awkwardly on his right knee. The medical panel is treating him and will provide any further update in due course,”  In a brief statement issued shortly after the injury, the PCB had stated.

Also Read

T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi’s injury was a turning point of Final match at Melbourne  
T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi’s injury was a turning point of Final match at Melbourne  

Shaheen Afrid put on a show during the T20 World Cup Final...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score | KK vs LQ Live score | Match 8
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score | KK vs LQ Live score | Match 8
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars Squad | KK vs LQ Full Squad today | Match 8
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars Squad | KK vs LQ Full Squad today | Match 8
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars | Match 8
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars | Match 8
PSL 2023:Multan Sultans ends their innings on 190 runs
PSL 2023:Multan Sultans ends their innings on 190 runs
PSL Schedule 2023, 8th Match - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 8, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 8th Match - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 8, Fixtures, Venues
PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IU Match 7
PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IU Match 7
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story