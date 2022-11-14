Shaheen Shah Afridi’s scans, according to the PCB, “no signs of injury”

(PCB) says Afridi’s scans had revealed “no evidence of an injury”

Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation

Afridi was forced to leave the field during the championship match

Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s scans had revealed “no evidence of an injury,” but that he had been instructed to undergo a two-week rehabilitation period.

“Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne,” said a PCB statement.

Before the squad left for Pakistan, the board reported that scans revealed “no signs of an injury.” The source of the knee pain, it continued, was probably “due to a forced knee bending when landing.”

Following a conversation between Australian knee expert Dr. Peter D’Alessandro and PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, a statement was released.

“Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan,” said the statement.

According to the PCB, the fast bowler’s comeback to international cricket is conditioned on finishing the rehabilitation programme and receiving the all-clear from the medical team.

Advertisement

Due to knee pain, Afridi was forced to leave the field during the championship match and was unable to bowl his final two overs, which may have significantly altered the outcome of the game.

In order to return the middle-order hitter to the pavilion, the pacer made a fantastic catch of Harry Brook, hurting his knee in the process.

“Shaheen Afridi landed awkwardly on his right knee. The medical panel is treating him and will provide any further update in due course,” In a brief statement issued shortly after the injury, the PCB had stated.

Also Read T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi’s injury was a turning point of Final match at Melbourne Shaheen Afrid put on a show during the T20 World Cup Final...