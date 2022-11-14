Shaheen Shah Afridi may not participate in England Test series.

First Test of the three-match series against England is scheduled to begin on December 1.

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi could not be able to play in the first Test of the three-match series against England, which is scheduled to begin on December 1 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

After Shaheen “landed awkwardly” during the game and was unable to complete his over, his right knee issue flared up again during the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

“When he caught Brook’s pass, the same right knee that had been bothering him recently hit the ground. It most definitely represents some form of the same injury returning. His injury’s severity has not yet been determined. When the squad returns to Pakistan, the team management will assess the severity of his injuries, an official from the team management told the publication.

“As of right now, we are travelling to Pakistan and do not have enough time to assemble a team of medical professionals to assess the gravity of Shaheen’s injury in Australia. On the team’s return to Pakistan, a group of doctors will review his condition, and when they’ve completed all the testing, they’ll have more information to share.

It was informed by team insiders that Shaheen will not be able to lead Pakistan’s offence at the start of the three-match Test series.

Shaheen might very well be seen missing the full Test series against England, I worry. To permanently fix his knee issue, he needs a lot of rest and therapy, a source stated.

Therefore, it would be too hazardous to even consider playing him in the series, let alone the first Test, it continued.

Pakistan’s assault will likely be altered for the Test series against England. Shaheen might miss the entire season, according to one of the former Pakistan Cricket Board physicians who was contacted.

Give Shaheen at least three to four months out to heal completely from an injury if you want him to be ready for the next World Cup (2023, 50-overs aside).

The 22-year-old fast bowler took out Alex Hales in the T20 World Cup championship match against England. He later assisted Shadab Khan in taking out Harry Brook and grabbed the ball just in time, but landed on his right knee.

Shaheen onto the field to bowl his first ball in the 16th over, but he had virtually little chance of remaining in the game and was clearly in discomfort. Iftikhar Ahmed completed his over while the pacer, who was experiencing knee pain, had to leave the field and be replaced by Khushdil Shah.

At Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Men in Green were defeated by England in the final game of the game’s shortest format.

