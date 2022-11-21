Shaheen Shah Afridi won’t play in the Test series between Pakistan and England

Shaheen Shah Afridi would not participate in the upcoming test series

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim announced the 18-player squad that will represent Pakistan

It has been decided that Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi would not participate in the upcoming test series against England because he is currently undergoing rehabilitation following surgery and an injury.

During a press conference held at the historic Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim announced the 18-player squad that will represent Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship matches that will be played in December. Babar Azam will be leading the team as they prepare for the upcoming series.

The Pakistani side has suffered a significant setback as a result of the absence of Shaheen because they rely largely on the young bowler to spearhead the team’s speed attack.

After having appendix surgery on Sunday, Shaheen was not available for selection. He will need to recuperate for three to four weeks before starting his two-week right knee rehabilitation programme again.

Shaheen has 99 Test, 62 ODI, and 58 T20 international wickets in a career that began in 2018. He is Pakistan’s strike bowler in all game types.

The team has undergone four changes since Pakistan’s most recent Test match, a two-match series that ended in a 1-1 draw in Sri Lanka. Aside from Shaheen, Hasan Ali, Fawad Alam, and Yasir Shah are the other three players that are not on the team.

Earlier this year, Fawad made 25 runs in his lone Test against Sri Lanka while managing 33 runs in four innings of three Tests against Australia. Hasan has taken five wickets in his past four Test matches against Australia and Sri Lanka, whereas Yasir Shah has only taken 14 wickets in seven Quaid-e-Azam Trophy games to date despite taking nine in Sri Lanka.

Abrar Ahmed, a mysterious spinner, and Mohammad Ali, a fast bowler, have received their first Test calls-ups as a result of their impressive first-class performances.

Abrar, who is 24 years old, is currently dominating the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Abrar had taken 43 wickets at an average of 21.95 before the beginning of the final round on Sunday, November 20.

He has five five-wicket hauls in six games and has been a major factor in his team’s development into a strong Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final contender.

Mohammad Ali of Central Punjab has taken 56 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s last two iterations, making him the top fast bowler. The most for a fast bowler in the first-class season is his 24 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, at 25.54 in six games.

In eight games in 2021–2022, he also had the most fast bowler wickets with 32, at a strike rate of 22.78.

Uncapped The other two players who have returned to the team are Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Zahid Mehmood, who both played in the three Test matches against Australia earlier this year as members of the Test side.

During his press conference, Wasim expressed his congratulations to each player chosen for the historic Test series against England.

“I am confident that this team will ensure that the upcoming Test series against England will end in the same manner as it did when they last toured Pakistan in 2005,” the chief selector said.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

Schedule of Tests

December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 – 2nd Test, Multan

December 17-21 – 3rd Test, Karachi

