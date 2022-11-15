Shahid Afridi says Shaheen should rest for 2-3 months

Shahid Khan Afridi has requested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handle his injury with utmost caution.

The veteran master blaster gave some sound advice to the up-and-coming pacer.

In response to rumours that Shaheen competed in the Twenty20 World Cup despite being injured.

Former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi has requested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handle Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury with utmost caution.

“Shaheen is now resting because he once again had his knee injured in the same place,” the senior Afridi said talking to a private news channel.

“I think Shaheen should rest for at least 2-3 months for recovery and be careful while fielding.”

The veteran master-blaster gave some sound advice to the up-and-coming pacer, advising him not to land on his feet in a manner that would put undue stress on his knee joint and require him to undergo rehabilitation once more. According to Shahid, "He needs to play very carefully now, and PCB will also need to make sure." In response to rumours that Shaheen competed in the Twenty20 World Cup despite being injured, Shahid stated that if those rumours were true, Shaheen would not have been able to bowl even two overs in the championship game of the tournament if he had been injured. The PCB Medical Officer Dr. Najeebullah Soomro and Australian knee specialist Dr. Peter D'Alessandro examined Shaheen's knee in great detail, and both of them came to the conclusion that the fast bowler did not have a serious injury. Shaheen is now feeling significantly better.