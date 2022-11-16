Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Shahid Afridi to PCB; handle Shaheen Shah with care
  • Shahid Afridi, a former captain of the Pakistani national team, releases a statement on Tuesday
  • He said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must now treat star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with extreme caution due to the necessity for rest for his knee ailment

“Shaheen is now resting because he once again had his knee injured in the same place,” the senior Afridi said talking to a private news channel.

“I think Shaheen should rest for at least 2-3 months for recovery and be careful while fielding.”

The youthful pacer was warned by the former master-blaster not to land on his feet in a way that would put too much stress on his knee joint and send him back to rehabilitation.

Shahid stated, “He has to play extremely carefully right now, and PCB will have to make sure.

In response to rumours that Shaheen participated in the T20 World Cup while unfit, Shahid remarked that if Shaheen had been unfit, he would not have been able to bowl even two overs in the tournament’s championship game.

Shaheen’s knee has been properly examined by PCB Medical Officer Dr. Naseebullah Soomro and Australian knee expert Dr. Peter D’Alessandro, who have found no signs of significant injury. The fast bowler is currently feeling better.

