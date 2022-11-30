Advertisement
Shahid Afridi welcomes England, thanks Ben Stokes for donation

  • On Monday, Shahid Afridi, the former captain of Pakistan
  • Welcomed the English cricket team to the country for the first time in 17 years to play a Test series
  • Since 2005, the Englishmen have not played Pakistan in a Test series
Ben Stokes, the English team’s captain, declared that he would give his match costs from the three-match Test series against Pakistan to the nation’s flood appeal. Afridi welcomed the English team on Twitter.

“Warm welcome to @englandcricket on their 17-year journey to [Pakistan]. Ben Stokes deserves a lot of appreciation for his kindness toward flood victims; he is a true representative of our sport “Veteran player from Pakistan tweeted Stokes’ tweet as a quote.

Afridi continued by expressing his excitement for “excellent cricket” in the upcoming Test series between the two countries.

 

Beginning on December 1 and ending on December 21, the Test series is planned to take place.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will serve as the site of the opening Test. Later, Multan will hold the second Test, and Karachi will host the final Test.

Stokes expressed his excitement about playing in Pakistan for the first time during this “historic series” on Twitter.

“I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal,” said the skipper.

