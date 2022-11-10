Cain Velasquez was released from the Jail after 8 months

After spending eight months behind bars, Cain Velasquez was released from the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, California, and is finally free (for the time being).

The former Heavyweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was given $1 million bail, according to news that broke yesterday (Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022). The mixed martial arts (MMA) community responded right away with supportive remarks. Daniel Cormier, a longtime friend and teammate of Velasquez’s at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), is one of the ecstatic bystanders.

Cormier admitted to The MMA Hour, “We Face Timed a little bit this morning. That is my son. I’m overjoyed. He is at home playing with his child while lying on the couch. I’m eager to see him when I get home. I’m delighted for that man.

He added, “He’s glad because there were times when he and I just sat and visited, talking about life and what his life turned into in there. “You must begin to adapt. Cain said something to the effect of, “As I sit here and I’m eating this food and I’m taking stuff from the commissary and I’m trying to live, I think back to my pantry and I can’t imagine I can have any of this, whenever I want it,” which I believe is one of the most telling things he said to me while we were inside.

We’re speaking of pantries, Cormier said. “Don’t even close the pantry door; it’s something you undoubtedly go by every day in your home and take for granted. He simply exclaims, “I can’t believe that I could have everything, whenever I wanted, and it’s so much,” while he was living [on the outside]. since the space was so constrained. I’m just glad he’s back, really.

Before moving on to the UFC and winning titles in the Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight divisions, Cormier and Velasquez worked together in Strikeforce. They competed together at UFC 200 in July 2016, defeating Anderson Silva and Travis Browne, respectively.

As long as Velasquez adheres to the conditions of his bail, which include home detention, GPS monitoring, outpatient TBI/CTE treatment at Windmill Wellness Ranch, counselling and/or a support group for parents of child sexual abuse victims, search and seizure, no weapons, and keeping 300 yards away from the alleged shooting victims [Harry Goularte, Patricia Goularte, and Paul Bender], he is temporarily free from his legal troubles.

Previous bail requests from Velasquez were turned down three times, along with a write petition.

